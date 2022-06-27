ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander repeatedly tried to enter her bedroom, guard testifies

By Marjorie Hernandez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2NOD_0gNcqWi600

VENTURA, Calif.— A California judge ruled there was enough evidence to hold Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexande r to answer to a felony stalking charge, two weeks after he crashed the pop star’s wedding and demanded to speak to her .

Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney said Alexander could face a maximum five years in jail if he is convicted of the charges, which includes three other misdemeanor counts, including trespassing, refusing to leave private property , vandalism and battery.

Richard Eubler, a security guard, testified at the hearing that he saw Alexander enter Spears’ house as preparations for the pop star’s nuptials to model and actor Sam Asghari were taking place. Eubler said Alexander was able to get to the second floor of the house and tried to open Spears’ bedroom door, which was locked.

Spears was inside the room at the time and initially didn’t know that Alexander was in her home, the security guard testified.

“I was just at the staircase and that’s when he backed up and started reaching out of his right hand pocket,” Eubler said.

Not knowing what Alexander had in his hand, Eubler said he reached for his weapon. Eubler said Alexander then went into a gameroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMxRq_0gNcqWi600
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander attempted to get into the singer’s bedroom when he crashed her wedding, according to a security guard.
BACKGRID

Eubler said he then shut the gameroom door behind him, leaving just Alexander and himself inside.

“He was just yelling for Britney,” Eubler said. “He said, ‘Fuck it. I’m going back inside the way I came.'”

The two struggled inside the gameroom and that’s when Alexander allegedly elbowed and then punched him as Alexander tried to open the gameroom door and get back inside the main part of the house, Eubler testified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vLN8_0gNcqWi600
Richard Eubler testified that Alexander was able to enter Spears’ home and attempted to open her locked bedroom door while she was preparing for the wedding.
TMZ / BACKGRID

Alexander ended up breaking the door handle, Eubler said.

In footage he posted to Instagram and played during the hearing , Alexander could be seen inside the pop star’s home and even showed viewers a tent in the backyard where she was set to marry Asghari.

Alexander conducted a livestream in what looked like Spears’ home on her wedding day, and claimed he had been invited to the celebration. A physical struggle ensued before his phone camera cut out.

Spears previously was granted a protective order against Alexander, who was ordered not to contact Spears and Eubler. Those orders  were extended to June 13, 2025 by a judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNcgx_0gNcqWi600
Alexander has previously tried to enter Spears’ property, according to Eubler.
SplashNews.com

Alexander can’t contact Spears or the security guard through any form of communication, including texts, calls or social media, the judge said.

Asghari was not granted anything because he didn’t request it, Meister told The Post.

Alexander remains on $100,000 bail and is set to appear again in court on July 12.

Eubler also testified that the wedding incident was not the first time Alexander had tried to enter the property. He said he had also seen and recorded Alexander trying to access the property on May 28 through a public hiking pathway that surrounds the back of Spear’s home.

“I said, ‘Hey, Jason! Stay away from the property. You’re being watched,” Eubler said of the May incident.

Detective Dylan Foley of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, who also testified during Monday’s preliminary hearing, said Spears’ talent agent told him the pop star was distraught after she found out that Alexander had been in her home.

“I asked him what he observed and he described her (Spears) as distraught, crying, shaking, panicked,” Foley said. “She was asking security what happened and that Alexander was just outside her bedroom door. He described her as being very scared.”

Foley said the agent told him that Spears was so scared that she and Asghari left the house to “try to calm down” but returned later to prepare for the wedding.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘If Johnny Ever Tried To Fight Him, He’d Put Him On His Back’: Stunning New Testimony Blows Open Johnny Depp’s City Of Lies Assault Allegations

After winning more than $8 million in his defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is once again preparing to go to court - this time defending himself against former colleague Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who claims Depp punched him in the ribcage on the set of the City of Lies movie in 2018.But according to an exclusive recording obtained by Radar, a potential key witness in the forthcoming trial could blow the whole case wide open.On the tape, Officer John Bigrigg, a former Green Beret and retired 35-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department who was working with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dies after cancer battle

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger has died at the age of 83 after battling cancer. The biker, from California, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Zorana, and relatives on June 29. A statement on his Facebook page read: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone....
IndieWire

A Reopened Arclight Hollywood Would Face Multiple Challenges in Changed World

Click here to read the full article. Media sources reported Thursday that the Arclight Hollywood theater, whose 14 screens include the landmark Cinerama Dome, has received approval for its liquor license. The venue’s application and intention of adding more food offerings were previously known, but new details have emerged of its possible rebranding as the Cinerama Hollywood. Decurion Corporation, previously the parent company for Arclight and Pacific Theaters, remains the owner. The reopening is still a work in progress. Industry sources tell IndieWire at the earliest the theater could unshutter will be in 2023. Getting the license is a key early step...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Ventura County, CA
Entertainment
County
Ventura County, CA
New York Post

‘Sister Wives’ star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in Instagram post

“Sister Wives” star Leon Brown has come out as transgender in a poignant Instagram post, revealing that they have known from a young age that they were not a girl. Brown, 26, is the only child of Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri, whose polygamous family is at the center of the long-running TLC reality TV series, which aired its 16th season earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy