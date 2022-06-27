ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, ID

Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were...

ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

