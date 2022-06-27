ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pauls, NC

St. Pauls police looking for suspect in attempted break-in at local car wash

 2 days ago
St. Pauls police are asking the public for help in identifying a person who attempted to break into a cash machine at a local car wash over the weekend. Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Detective Division at 910-865-5155 or Crimestoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477). Courtesy photo | St. Pauls Police Department

ST. PAULS — Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted break-in at a local car wash over the weekend.

The suspect attempted to break into the cash machine about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at 301 N Car Wash, located at 218 N. Fifth St., according to the St. Pauls Police Department. The suspect was driving a white Lincoln Town Car.

The suspect did not get any money from the machine, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

However, the police chief estimated that damages to the machine totaled more than $2,000.

The person responsible is wanted for the charge of breaking and entering a coin machine , Owens said.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Detective Division at 910-865-5155 or Crimestoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477).

