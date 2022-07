DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.

