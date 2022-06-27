ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jags have 12th highest dead cap figure this season

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyVPO_0gNcg4Xd00

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t unfamiliar with dead cap charges occupying their cap space with notables like quarterback Nick Foles being traded in 2020 just one year after signing with the team on a four-year deal. They also released Blake Bortles early into his second contract, which put the Jags in a situation where they took on a $16.5 million dead cap hit in 2019.

When it comes to the 2022 season, though, the Jags currently have the 12th highest dead cap figure (just over $23 million), according to Over the Cap. And while it would be great for that figure to be lower, it’s far from the figure that the Atlanta Falcons hold, standing atop the list with a $63.2 million figure due to the Matt Ryan trade.

When breaking down the Jags’ current projected dead cap figure, there are eight players who the Jags are paying that aren’t on the team. The one who carries the highest figure is former linebacker Joe Schobert (just over $9.9 million), who the Jags traded to Pittsburgh last season.

As for the rest of the list, it includes other notables like linebacker Myles Jack and C.J. Henderson, along with a few others who have cap hit figures that aren’t major.

Position Player Dead cap hit

LB Joe Schobert $9,937,500

CB C.J. Henderson $6,240,432

LB Myles Jack $4,800,000

K Josh Lambo $875,000

RB Carlos Hyde $450,000

LB Quincy Williams $205,545

WR Collin Johnson $153,576

WR Jalen Camp $123,219

The good news is that the Jags currently don’t have any dead cap money on their books for next season — at least for now. Time will tell if that changes, but the team appears to be on the right track when it comes to having a healthier dead cap figure than in the past and present.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Reportedly Died On Monday At 76

One of the most-groundbreaking quarterbacks in the history of football died on Monday. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback in the history of the AFL, died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports. "His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at...
NORWALK, CA
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Cowboys face critical year, Baker Mayfield rumors and more

For the Dallas Cowboys, this is a season of reckoning. Without significant progress, expect sweeping changes, starting with the head coach. Jerry Jones has shown incredible patience with head coaches. Don’t expect it to continue. After allowing Jason Garrett and Wade Phillips to spend 14 combined years on the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB Chris Lammons could face six-game suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs recently re-signed cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons following the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lammons, 26, was an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason, but the team did not offer him a contract tender. Lammons was wanted in connection to an alleged assault at a Las Vegas nightclub involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The incident took place around the Pro Bowl and left one victim with serious injuries. Lammons eventually surrendered himself to authorities, at which time he was arraigned and charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. He was later released on bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys legends Daryl Johnston, Jimmy Johnson unbox Super Bowl LVII trophy in Canton for USFL championship

Daryl Johnston won three Super Bowls as a key member of the Cowboys teams of the 1990s. Now, for the man they call “Moose,” it’s championship weekend once again. Johnston, 56, has been the executive vice president of football operations for the newest incarnation of the USFL. As a way to keep costs down in the league’s first year, all eight teams played their games in Birmingham, Alabama. But when the Stars and the Stallions face off for the USFL Championship on Sunday, it will be in Canton, Ohio, on the hallowed grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Cowboys DE Greg Ellis takes over college program as head coach

Greg Ellis is back on the football field. His new team, though, might not attract the same kind of attention that the Cowboys did when he was a starting defensive end. Ellis, 46 years old, has been named the head coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school with about 2,000 students in the Texas town of Waxahachie, 30 miles south of Dallas. The SAGU Lions went 9-3 last season.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jags#Jaguars#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Cb#Wr
Yardbarker

Ranking the top five Eagles’ DL of the last 20 years

The Eagles don’t have another scheduled practice until the end of July and free agency seems to have ended for the club. Barring any unforeseen news, we won’t hear from the team for at least a month. So while we have some down-time, it’s time to grade out the best Eagles at each position over the last two decades. The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the winningest teams in football over the last 20 years with two Super Bowl appearances, one title, and six conference championship appearances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals thoughts on trade of WR Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world during the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, trading wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick. Baltimore then traded No. 23 in exchange for No. 25 and a fourth-round selection, and subsequently took center Tyler Linderbaum out of Iowa with their second first-round pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mike Reiss labels this Patriots WR as minicamp standout

The New England Patriots are looking ahead to training camp, with minicamp in the books. One particular wide receiver stood out as everything concluded. Depth at the wide receiver position is plentiful. The acquisition of DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins was a key move this offseason. Drafting Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor signified that the Patriots wanted to continue to remake the wide receiver room.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Johnson makes Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-American Team

Antonio Johnson is coming off what is by far his most successful season statistically as the starting slot cornerback for Texas A&M and has been recognized by various outlets as one of the players to watch during the upcoming 2022 college football season. Most recently, Johnson was selected as a member of the Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-American Team on the First Team Defense, joining fellow standouts at the defensive back position including Cam Smith (South Carolina), Keelee Ringo (Georgia), and Eli Ricks (Alabama). During the 2021 season for the Aggies, Johnson broke out defensively, recording 79 total tackles, 8.5 tackles...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy