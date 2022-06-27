Jags have 12th highest dead cap figure this season

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t unfamiliar with dead cap charges occupying their cap space with notables like quarterback Nick Foles being traded in 2020 just one year after signing with the team on a four-year deal. They also released Blake Bortles early into his second contract, which put the Jags in a situation where they took on a $16.5 million dead cap hit in 2019.

When it comes to the 2022 season, though, the Jags currently have the 12th highest dead cap figure (just over $23 million), according to Over the Cap. And while it would be great for that figure to be lower, it’s far from the figure that the Atlanta Falcons hold, standing atop the list with a $63.2 million figure due to the Matt Ryan trade.

When breaking down the Jags’ current projected dead cap figure, there are eight players who the Jags are paying that aren’t on the team. The one who carries the highest figure is former linebacker Joe Schobert (just over $9.9 million), who the Jags traded to Pittsburgh last season.

As for the rest of the list, it includes other notables like linebacker Myles Jack and C.J. Henderson, along with a few others who have cap hit figures that aren’t major.

Position Player Dead cap hit

LB Joe Schobert $9,937,500

CB C.J. Henderson $6,240,432

LB Myles Jack $4,800,000

K Josh Lambo $875,000

RB Carlos Hyde $450,000

LB Quincy Williams $205,545

WR Collin Johnson $153,576

WR Jalen Camp $123,219

The good news is that the Jags currently don’t have any dead cap money on their books for next season — at least for now. Time will tell if that changes, but the team appears to be on the right track when it comes to having a healthier dead cap figure than in the past and present.

