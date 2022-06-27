ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Favorite Seattle Snack Returns to Missoula For One Day Only

By Mike Smith
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of weeks ago, my girlfriend and I took a trip to Seattle - and since we knew we were going to be spending some time at Pike Place Market, I messaged a friend who used to live in the area to get some tips on the best places to...

kyssfm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Moose Eating on Roof of a Montana Dude Ranch?

If you are lucky, you might see one of Montana's largest members of the deer family, standing six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds roaming around our Big Sky backcountry. Or hi-five the mascot at PaddleHeads Stadium in Missoula, BUT you never expect to see one above you looking down from the rooftop! You may not have seen this unbelievable story on the internet the first time around so It’s worth sharing again.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula to Welcome New Restaurant in old Caffe Dolce Location

The comings and goings of Missoula businesses are constant topics of conversation around town. And the last few months have been filled with big news for some pretty recognizable places in Missoula. Recent changes for local businesses include:. Riding the Caffe Dolce roller coaster. Caffe Dolce's final year before they...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Keep Cool This Missoula Summer With This DIY Air Conditioner

Missoula Summer is getting hot, and it's only going to get hotter. Check out this cheap, easy DIY air conditioner you can build yourself. I've lived in some of the hottest places in the U.S (Phoenix, Palm Springs, Southern California, etc) and I have become a huge fan of air conditioning. When it's 120 degrees health risks become real. Once I was hospitalized after a CrossFit session in a building without A.C when it was 105 degrees. Since that day, I've been all about air conditioning, but it's not cheap. Until now. I ran across this homemade A.C unit a few years ago and figured I'd share it with you sweaty sweethearts that are ballin on a budget.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Seattle

If you live in Seattle, then you definitely know that this city has a lot to offer. There is not a single thing that you could think of that you can't find in Seattle. Any kind of activity and any kind of food you could think of, you can absolutely enjoy it in Seattle. And this also applies to great steaks since there are so many steakhouses and restaurants in Seattle that know how to prepare a good steak. No matter how you like it, you will definitely find a place that serves it just like it.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Missoula, MT
Food & Drinks
KING-5

7 restaurants with spectacular views in western Washington

SEATTLE — Looking for a place to grab dinner and a view?. Here are seven unique spots around western Washington to enjoy food and scenery. For a seafood feast with a bird's-eye view, head to Pier 57 in Seattle where you can enjoy a preset menu aboard the Great Wheel. The four-course dinner, which includes wine, is prepared by The Fisherman's Restaurant. It costs $152.50/person and spots must be reserved online for this once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience. 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

A Chef With a Michelin-Starred Background Opens an Alki Beach Restaurant

Washington-born chef Dan Mallahan, and his wife, Jackie Mallahan, who both have experience at Michelin-starred restaurants, are opening their first restaurant in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood later this summer. The restaurant, called Driftwood, will feature extremely local ingredients — including fish sourced with partnerships with the Quinalt and Makah tribes, according to a press release.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cruise ship that hit iceberg in Alaska returns to Seattle

A cruise ship is docked back in Seattle after hitting an iceberg off the coast of Alaska Saturday. The 2,000-passenger Norwegian Sun cruise ship hit an iceberg near Hubbard Glacier, according to passengers on board. A spokesperson for the cruise line told KTOO that the accident happened during “dense fog,...
SEATTLE, WA
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula is Groovin’ to Free Funk of July Music Festival Sunday

With the ridiculous fuel-ishness of the cost of vehicle travel right now, many of you will be looking for entertainment close to home. An afternoon/evening outdoor music event might help fill a number of hours on your Fourth of July weekend calendar. And while we have no Funk Compass, we'll assume the music will lead us in several directions, covering a number of years and genres. And all of you are invited.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Imagine Nation Brewing
seattlemet.com

The Best Burgers in Seattle

Of-the-moment smashes, classic doubles, international influences—burgers sustain us through good times and through uncertainty. Some chefs turned to burgers to stay afloat during 2020’s restaurant shutdown. Others have spent decades perfecting their patty grind and beef-to-bun ratio. Mercer Island. The roll-up garage doors aren’t affectation. The owners of...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyNorthwest

Seattle ranked among the worst managed cities, new study finds

When it comes to city management, Seattle currently ranks 118 out of the 150 largest cities in a new study compiled by WalletHub. Tacoma is ranked even worse at 139. The list was put together with a series of ratings including high school graduation rates, violent crime, green spaces, and median household income.
94.9 KYSS FM

That’s Funny! Missoula PaddleHeads’ Newest Player is a Comedian?

The beauty of being a minor league baseball team is that you're not held to the same set of strict rules that big-league teams are. That's why so many minor league teams mix over-the-top promotions and events into their seasons. And since we're on the subject of promotional nights, don't forget that the Missoula PaddleHeads will have fireworks after the game on Friday night. With nothing planned at the mall this year, it'll serve as the biggest fireworks display in Missoula over the 4th of July weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Newest U of Montana Football Commit is the Son of a Grizzly QB Great

Like father, like son? Well, Montana Grizzly football fans who revere the team's storied past can only hope so. While it is not a long list, some players recruited from the state of Hawaii have undoubtedly left their mark on the University of Montana football program. That would include Tuufuli Upereza and Ray Brumm for those of you who can go back over 50 years. Others remember high-flying teams from the late '80s and 90's that featured the likes of receivers Shannon Cabunoc and Raul Pacheco.
MISSOULA, MT
nomadlawyer.org

Renton : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Renton ,Washington

Renton, Washington is home to 101,871 people. Renton is located in King County. Renton residents have an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. Renton is home to many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and other amenities. Renton is home to many young professionals and families. Residents tend to be liberal. Renton’s public schools are excellent.
RENTON, WA
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,104 Cases, One Death

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 287,145 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,104 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,447 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,500,164 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 567,828...
MISSOULA, MT
KUOW

Teatro ZinZanni is returning to Seattle

Teatro ZinZanni is returning to the Seattle area this fall. The circus dinner theater will pop up in Sodo Park, from mid November through February 2023. An exclusive ticket presale begins in August. An announcement on its websites states:. "SEATTLE, WE’RE COMING HOME. This holiday season, prepare to be ZinZanni’ed...
SEATTLE, WA
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy