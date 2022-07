After weeks of campaigning across the largest county in the state, Osage County voters finally went to the polls on Tuesday to make some major decisions. In the race for the District One Commissioner seat, there will have a runoff between the Republican incumbent, Randall Jones and Dr. Everett Piper. It was Piper edging out Jones by 150 votes, but Piper only reached 46 percent of the vote total, as challengers Clay Hughs and John Brazee chewed up an additional 15 points. The winner of the August runoff will face the lone Democratic challenger in Thomas Trumbly.

