Garbage Collection & Closures for Independence Day

Editor’s note: The election results in this story are preliminary and could still change. We will update this story as official results become available. With most of the votes in Tuesday’s Cook County judicial primary election counted, 26 new judges are poised to move into their first six-year terms on the Cook County Circuit Court. The First District Appellate Court will welcome two new justices for 10-year terms. One race will be decided in the November election, as Democratic and Republican candidates will face off to fill a vacancy in the northwest-suburban 13th subcircuit.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO