Garbage Collection & Closures for Independence Day

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
The referendum to permit mechanism for recalling Dolton Mayors passed with 56.4% of the vote, and the referendum to recall Mayor Tiffany Henyard, (subject to recall mechanism referendum passage) passed with a vote of 56%. This doesn’t mean either referenda will take effect anytime soon. Henyard filed suit in...
Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
New and differing minimum wages in Chicago and parts of suburban Cook County, which take effect Friday, have one labor group encouraging workers to learn about the changes. “Check your check,” said Laura Garza, an organizer with Arise Chicago.
The voters have spoken, deciding Governor J.B. Pritzker will face off this November against Republican state Senator Darren Bailey. In other unofficial election results, Democrat Alexi Giannoulis will compete against Republican Dan Brady for the Illinois Secretary of State position, a role opening up for the first time in 24 years with the retirement of Jesse White. Kathy Salvi has been named as the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois, set to challenge Democrat incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
ALL RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL AND ARE TABULATIONS FROM THE PRECINCTS THAT HAVE BEEN REPORTED. COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR FIVE) COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR FIVE) Shall Village of Oswego impose a real estate transfer tax at a rate of $3 per $1,000 of value to be paid by the buyer of the real estate transferred, with the revenue of the proposed transfer tax to be used for construction and maintenance of the Village of Oswego water system including connection to Lake Michigan Water, and lessening the increase in future water rates?
Whether it was voting in the city or suburbs, turnout for the Illinois primary was low. While expected in a non-presidential year primary, election officials said the numbers still could have been much better.
Chicago mayoral candidate, Willie Wilson, announced a preliminary list of participating gas stations on Facebook for his latest giveaway. (CHICAGO) Beginning at 7 AM on Thursday, July 9, Willie Wilson, the millionaire Chicago mayoral candidate, is planning his fifth gas giveaway for the Chicago area.
(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
Some big measures will take effect in Illinois starting on July 1. While there are several changes to Illinois laws set to take effect starting next month, there are three big shifts Chicago-area residents will note. Grocery Tax Suspension. Beginning July 1, Illinois' grocery tax will be suspended. The move...
Editor’s note: The election results in this story are preliminary and could still change. We will update this story as official results become available. With most of the votes in Tuesday’s Cook County judicial primary election counted, 26 new judges are poised to move into their first six-year terms on the Cook County Circuit Court. The First District Appellate Court will welcome two new justices for 10-year terms. One race will be decided in the November election, as Democratic and Republican candidates will face off to fill a vacancy in the northwest-suburban 13th subcircuit.
CHICAGO - As a billionaire hedge fund titan, Ken Griffin has certainly taken some losses while amassing Illinois’ largest fortune, but he’s probably not used to the massive hit he took on election night. Griffin poured $50 million into Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s campaign, only to see his...
Yorkville Summer Solstice - photo - Danella Seaver. The 9th annual Yorkville Summer Solstice and Indie Music Fest ended on a bad note this year. The Yorkville festival organizer Boyd Ingemunson discovered they were robbed of music equipment after the two day festival on Sunday morning. Once the festival was over Saturday night, organizers bundled up the equipment and covered it with tarp. On Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Ingemunson says the tarp was removed and speakers and monitors were taken.
Several primary elections will be held Tuesday in Cook County. Among them is Cook County Board President, Cook County Sheriff, Cook County Commissioner and Cook County Assessor. Polls close at 7 p.m. Check back after 7 p.m. for real time results.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. - Darren Bailey grew up on a farm in the tiny community of Louisville, about 30 miles south of Effingham. He said he never had any ambition to get in politics, but now he’s the Republican candidate for governor of Illinois. "Tonight our movement sent a clear...
PEORIA, Ill. – In a sense, a Democrat made history during Tuesday’s primary election in Illinois. Former TV meteorologist in the Quad Cities and Rockford, Eric Sorensen, secured the Democratic nomination for Cheri Bustos’ 17th Congressional District seat in the House, after Bustos decided not to run again.
I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
