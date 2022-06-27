The Best Places to Retire in Latin America

Several thousand migrants started walking before dawn through southern Mexico Tuesday, covering ground before the heat of the day and while authorities showed no signs yet of trying to stop them.The largest migrant caravan of the year provided a live illustration to regional leaders meeting in Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas of the challenges governments face in managing immigration flows.Many of the migrants themselves had more pressing concerns, such as getting their families to safety and finding work. María José Gomez, 24, and Roselys Gutierrez, 25, a couple from Venezuela, said they had left...
