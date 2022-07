LAKE ORION — After more than five years of leading the day-to-day business of the Village of Lake Orion, Joe Young is out as village manager. Young submitted his letter of resignation addressed to village Clerk Susan Galeczka and the village council on June 24, stating that his resignation would be effective at 5 p.m. that day. The full text of Young’s letter is at the end of this article.

