In the last 22 years, the number of women in Ohio prisons has increased more than 600%, and the number of women in Ohio jails has increased even more. While that number has declined somewhat in the past few years after peaking in 2016, certain drug-related sentencing continues to send more women to prison than ever before — and at rates disparate to the rates at which men are sentenced for the same crimes.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO