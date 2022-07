Located in the The Shops of Bella Terra, the business also offers a variety of coffee. (Courtesy The Baking Cup) The Baking Cup—a family-owned bakery specializing in custom cakes and sweet treats baked daily from scratch—opened a location in Richmond in April. Located in the The Shops of Bella Terra, the business also offers a variety of coffee. The Baking Cup now operates at 5614 W. Grand Parkway S., Ste. 100B, but has been operating in owner Estrella Canales' home since 2011. 832-253-8260. www.thebakingcup.com.

RICHMOND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO