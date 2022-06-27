ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Historically Low Jobless Rates Continue in Rochester Area

By Andy Brownell
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area experienced a slight uptick in its unemployment rate last month but it remains at a historically...

krfofm.com



106.9 KROC

Sad News Announced by 2 Seasonal Businesses in Rochester

Mother Nature has had some good days and bad days lately in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, some of those bad days included colder than normal temps, lots of rain, and we've had quite a bit of hail too. Unfortunately, the weather has been a frustration for some seasonal businesses in our area, and two just announced that they are closed for the season.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

New Birds Eye facility opens in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca will celebrate its newest multi-million dollar Birds Eye vegetable facility today. The $300 million dollar facility will process nearly 185 million pounds, including corn, peas, and rice. This multi-year construction project replaces the current Birds Eye plant with room for future explansion.
WASECA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

The Highest-Ranked County in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to southeast Rochester. Scott Thorpe will be moving to the 1700 block of 1st Avenue SE on July 1. Thorpe has a history of sexual contact with known female children. Contact has included sexual...
ROCHESTER, MN
MinnPost

Call the special session, Gov. Walz; Greater Minnesota cannot wait

The following is an editorial from the Mankato Free Press. We hope Minnesota legislators of good faith consider a self-evaluation and inward prayer-like contemplation to ask themselves if they’re doing everything they can for the people of Minnesota as soon as they can. A legislative special session is one...
Sasquatch 107.7

Severe Thunderstorm Sweeps Through Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Residents and businesses in some parts of Rochester were busy late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening cleaning up the mess caused by a strong storm cell that blasted its way through the city. There were periods of intense, heavy rain that totaled more than an...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Big Crowd Welcomes New Owner to Longtime Owatonna Business

The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism used Tuesday's Business After Hours event to act as a chance to "officially welcome new owner to the long-established, Kottke Jewelers" in downtown Owatonna. Lauren Kozelka took over as owner of the 100-year-old business earlier this year, saying it "fulfilled a lifelong...
OWATONNA, MN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KIMT

SE Minnesota collision injures North Iowa woman

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Intruder Wakes Downtown Rochester Hotel Guests

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman staying at a downtown Rochester hotel was awakened around 1 a.m. last Wednesday by a man who was standing over her and touching her leg. The woman screamed, her husband woke up and the man fled. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Marques Tate of St. Paul. The criminal complaint states Tate entered the room and took the couple's phones, financial cards and cash.
KROC News

Vehicles Traveling in Opposite Directions Collide in Elgin

First responders were called to Hwy. 42 in Elgin late Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report indicates 66-year-old Virginia Thompson was traveling north and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by 53-year-old Gary Suess of Mazeppa. The state patrol says Thompson was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with...
ELGIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Man accused of Austin robbery to be charged with Rochester crimes

(ABC 6 News) - A man connected with at least one Austin robbery will now face charges in Olmsted County Court. Adrick Mims of Rochester was arrested Friday, June 24, in connection with a robbery at Ankeny's #4 in Austin. Lt. Tom Faudskar with the Rochester police department said Mims...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Man to be Charged For Pair of Armed Robberies

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man arrested for armed robbery in Austin last week is also expected to face charges related to two recent robberies in Rochester. Rochester Police say 26-year-old Adrick Mims is suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Casey’s General Store in the 1900 block of 7th St NW on June 5th and an armed robbery at the Shell Gas N Go store at 3610 E River Rd NE on June 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Providing the drugs in fatal Mankato overdose sends woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – A woman is sentenced for a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota. Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 23 of New Prague, pleaded guilty in January to third-degree murder in the death of Marcus Kory Krogh, 23. Court documents state Miller gave Krogh a pill that was supposed to contain oxycodone but the pill actually contained fentanyl, a much deadlier opioid.
MANKATO, MN
