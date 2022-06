CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles on the south side of Central City resulted in one of the drivers getting injured. At around 5:26 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Central City Road and Iowa Highway 13. Deputies believe that a vehicle traveling westbound on Central City Road stopped at the intersection, then proceeded into it. They apparently struck another vehicle that was headed southbound on Highway 13, according to officials.

