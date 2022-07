After at least one hospital system in Missouri stopped providing emergency contraception because of ambiguity in the state’s abortion ban, Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office clarified Wednesday that contraception is not prohibited under state law. “Missouri law does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception,” said Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for […] The post Missouri AG says state abortion ban does not prohibit Plan B or contraception appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO