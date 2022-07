Author CMarie Fuhrman is all ears as she tours the North Fork of the Payette River, a few miles from where she lives in McCall, Idaho. Walking along an interpretive trail and looking into reflective pools of still water and boggy marsh, she names each sound that enters the terrain: the croak of a raven, the ratchet clicks of the squirrel, a jabbering robin.

