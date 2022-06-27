ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AEW Panel Announced for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 3 days ago

AEW will be taking part in San Diego Comic-Con 2022 next month to help promote their weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage TV shows. The roster's July 23 panel will be titled "AEW: Heroes & Villains" and has stars such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Jade...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

 

ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Finn Balor and AJ Styles Wanted her to Have the Spotlight During Team-Up

Before Judgement Day's recent leadership turmoil, their biggest challengers were the fan-favorite trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. The two teams would throw down several times, and Morgan, Balor, and Styles' group would even earn the BulLiv Club nickname before they disbanded. They seemed to enjoy being on the same team, and in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Morgan revealed what it was like working with Balor and Styles, what she thinks of doing more mixed tag team matches, and how Balor and Styles wanted her to be seen, heard, and valued.
WWE
ComicBook

Report: Update Revealed on Sasha Banks' WWE Release

There's still quite a bit we don't know regarding the conflict between WWE, Sasha Banks, and Naomi, as Banks and Naomi haven't publicly commented on the matter since it happened and WWE hasn't said anything new since the initial announcements of indefinite suspensions for both stars. Reports that have come afterward have said they can't outright confirm whether or not Banks and Naomi have been released, but a new report from Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri, who initially reported that Banks had been released, states that Banks was indeed released by WWE on June 10th.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Can't Believe NXT Killed off Two Dimes

WWE previously released Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan from NXT a few weeks ago, reportedly for a violation of WWE's wellness policy. Despite the release, fans have seen Two Dimes on NXT over the past two weeks because NXT had taped back to back episodes of the show, but this week fans finally saw the release of Two Dimes addressed, and it was not at all what they were expecting. During tonight's episode, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (Channing Lorenzo) were seen on a bridge, and that's when they revealed that Dimes had been dealt with, and was now sleeping with the fishes. As you might expect, fans were a little shocked that they killed off the character in that way, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
WWE
ComicBook

Logan Paul Officially Signs With WWE

Logan Paul has inked a deal with WWE. The YouTube star shared the news on his Twitter, showcasing an image of himself alongside his WWE contract, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H. "Just signed with the WWE," Paul wrote in the tweet. This news comes fresh off of Monday Night RAW, which saw The Miz announce that Paul was training for an in-ring return. Miz specifically said that WWE SummerSlam, which will take place on July 30, is the event that Paul will wrestle his next match at.
WWE
City
San Diego, CA
ComicBook

Seven Craziest Moments From AEW Blood and Guts 2022

The craziest hour of the year for All Elite Wrestling finally arrived during Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite. The highly anticipated Blood and Guts match between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society took place inside two rings in Detroit, Michigan. 12 men entered the arena with no other goal than inflicting maximum pain on their enemies. The wild, violent affair certainly lived up to its billing, as these two factions spent nearly 60 minutes absolutely tearing each other apart.
DETROIT, MI
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Howard Stern Announces Guardians of the Galaxy Star Bradley Cooper Will Be His Running Mate in Presidential Bid

It's been quite the week for radio host and television personality Howard Stern. The former America's Got Talent judge announced on Wednesday that nine-time Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper has agreed to be his running mate for his 2024 presidential bid. Stern had teased on June 28 that he is looking to the oval office for his next career endeavor, citing frustrations with past presidents. It's unclear if Stern is playing a joke on his listeners or if he is genuinely considering throwing his hat in the ring for the highest position in the American government.
ELECTIONS
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Finale Introduces a Popular DC Hero - and Turns Them Into a Villain

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

AEW Star Injured in Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling's Santana appears to have suffered an injury during tonight's main event match. Competing in the main event Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite, Santana hit the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia with a Uranage, but landed awkwardly on both his wrist and knee. Santana's leg buckled immediately following the execution of the maneuver, and he was grounded for the rest of the bout. The former Inner Circle member would roll out of the ring, lying between the cage and the ropes, as he communicated with referees on the outside of the squared circle.
WWE
ComicBook

John Cena WWE Legacy Championship Revealed

John Cena is getting a new Legacy WWE Championship available for pre-order on WWE Shop in late July. The first look at the championship belt as well as the merchandise that comes along with the package was first revealed on The Bump this week. The case, modeled after Cena's Word Life Chain, contains an exclusive wristband and towel set along with the championship. Said title is a spinner belt similar to Cena's WWE and United States Championship from his Doctor of Thuganomics days, and each detail on the title has some sort of connection to Cena's career including 16 jewels in the center plate (one for each of Cena's world championship reigns), four of his logos on the side plates, "Word Life" on the tips of each end of the strap and "Never Give Up" featured on the center plate.
WWE
ComicBook

Bo Cruz Trends As Hustle Star Juancho Hernangomez Enters Free Agency

Bo Cruz is trending after Hustle fans heard news of Juancho Hernangomez's free agency. Utah has waived the forward and he will be allowed to pursue any NBA team he wants. Of course, this inspired some fun memes about the Netflix actor. Yes, Cruz is played by an actual professional basketball player for people who do not know. Hernangomez is a respectable forward in the Association. In fact, the movie might have raised his profile a bit among non b-ball fans. However, don't let some of that movie magic fool you, he's a solid pickup. Part of the charm in Hustle is that the characters are played by actual NBA talent. Check out some of the best posts down below!
BASKETBALL
ComicBook

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.
MOVIES
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Darby Allin
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Confirms the Name of Piccolo's Newest Form

Dragon Ball has more characters under its thumb than fans care to count, and we're sure creator Akira Toriyama feels the same. The artist has created hundreds of them over the years, and somewhere along the way, Toriyama crafted several naming conventions to help streamline things. From characters to techniques, you can find naming patterns everywhere in Dragon Ball, but it seems the official name for Piccolo's newest form missed the memo.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Last Mile Sets Yvette Nicole Brown, Felicia Day as Hosts

Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day are joining the next chapter of the Walking Dead Universe. Skybound Entertainment, Genvid Entertainment, and Facebook announced on Thursday that Brown and Day will serve as the live-action hosts of The Walking Dead: Last Mile, an interactive storytelling experience driven by fans. Previously revealed as "the next big installment in The Walking Dead franchise," TWD:LM is part game, part interactive television show. The Massively Interactive Live Event — MILE — begins with Brown hosting the first weekly interactive live stream on Monday, July 11, at 4 p.m. PT, exclusively on Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

AEW Fans Chanting for WWE Tag Team Reunion at Blood and Guts

AEW fans have had a lot to celebrate during tonight's special Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite, though no one expected there to be a celebration of a former WWE Tag Team during the festivities. The Blood and Guts match featured the Jericho Appreciation Society taking on the Blackpool Combat Club, and the newest addition to the Blackpool Combat Club is what set things in motion. The latest addition to the crew was Claudio Castagnoli, who debuted at Forbidden Door, and it turned out that after the first wave in tonight's match, he was joined by Jake Hager, his old We The People teammate in WWE. Lots of fans noticed too, because soon after they came to face to face We The People chants rang out, and fans were reacting immediately on social media.
WWE
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Debuts New Series Opening: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes had treaded into some wild territory over the years of its existence, with the spin-off series bringing back heroes and villains from Dragon Ball's past that otherwise might have never been featured in the main series. With the Ultra God Mission continuing in the anime series, the new opening not only shows off some of the new combatants, but also makes a surprise reference to Dragon Ball GT, outside of the inclusion of Super Saiyan 4 that is.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Rumor Is Good News for Mortal Kombat Fans

A new rumor has some good news for Mortal Kombat fans hoping that NetherRealm Studios' next game is Mortal Kombat 12. The last release from the Chicago-based studio came in the form of Mortal Kombat 11. That was three years ago. When MK11 was released, the expectation was that Injustice 3 would be next and release in 2021. This was the expectation because the studio has been alternating between the two franchises for a while now, releasing a game every two years. Obviously, something changed. Whether something went wrong, we don't know, but this pattern has been broken. Not only has three years passed with no game released, but nothing has even been revealed yet.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Creator Reveals Official Name for Cell's New Form

If you haven't already heard, Dragon Ball is finally bringing back the iconic Dragon Ball Z villain Cell for the modern Dragon Ball Super series. Cell's return has been a not-so-secret twist in the final act of the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie – but the Cell we're getting may not be quite like the character a lot fans remember from DBZ. Now that Dragon Ball Super Hero is playing in Japanese theaters, series creator Akira Toriyama is able to speak more freely about some of the game-changing new ideas the film introduces – including an explanation of the new form of Cell we're getting in Super Hero.
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Breaks Hearts With Major Hero Death

One-Punch Man has reached the heated climax of the fight between Saitama and Garou, and the newest chapter definitely rocked fans by taking out a major hero during the course of the battle! The Human Monster saga has been the longest running saga in the series as a whole, and recently took a massive U-turn as to how it was planning to end. Although it had seemed like Saitama and Garou would come to an understanding that wouldn't need the two to fight at their full strength, this went out the window as the series instead kicked their fight into an even higher gear.
COMICS

