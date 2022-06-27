Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-The family of the Gooding County Deputy injured in a fiery crash Tuesday says he has a long road to recovery. In a post on social media, the family of Deputy Eric Swanson says he has multiple injuries, including a broken neck and burns on various parts of his body. According to Idaho State Police, a little before 12 noon, a semi-truck failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Ram pickup the 34-year-old officer was in, causing the two vehicles to catch fire. The deputy had to be flown to an area hospital from the scene. According to the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Swanson was first taken to the hospital in Twin Falls then to Idaho Falls. In a brief statement the sheriff's office writes, "Deputy Swanson is in good spirits but has a long road to recovery. We would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers. If you would like to support the Swanson family please contact us at the Sheriff's Office." ISP said the 31-year-old Rupert man driving the semi did not need hospitalization.The family says Swanson went through surgery and received a skin graft on part of his arm. "Eric has a long road to recovery and will have everlasting changes to his body, but he is still with us today, and that is the most important fact. We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes," says the family on Facebook. They say Swanson was able to get out of his vehicle and put a tourniquet on his arm while bystanders helped him, including a registered nurse. According to the family, the deputy will have to wear a brace for several months to stabilize his neck. ISP is leading the investigation.

GOODING, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO