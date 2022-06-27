ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Grocery Store Worker Arrested for Assault on Rudy Guiliani

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says he was hit by a supermarket worker while campaigning for...

wgy.iheart.com

fox5ny.com

Rudy Giuliani attacked by Staten Island supermarket worker

NEW YORK - Rudy Giuliani was allegedly attacked by a worker at a grocery store on Staten Island, according to reports. The New York Post reports that Giuliani was at a ShopRite on Staten Island when he was attacked by an assailant while campaigning for his son, Andrew. The attacker...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Rudy Giuliani ‘Slapped' in NYC Supermarket: Police

Police placed a Staten Island supermarket employee in custody Sunday after the worker allegedly assaulted former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. (UPDATE: The former NYC mayor is now speaking out about the experience.) Giuliani, a recent focus of the Jan. 6 committee, was at the ShopRite on Veterans Road...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
iheart.com

Video: Rudy Giuliani Slapped on Staten Island

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after slapping former Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back on Staten Island. Giuliani was campaigning at a ShopRite for his son Andrew when video shows Daniel Gill walking up behind him and slapping the former mayor on the back. Gill then circles around a crowd of supporters that had gathered around Giuliani and appears to say something before walking away.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
