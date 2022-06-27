Blue-chip defensive lineman lists Florida in top 3 schools

Florida football seemed to stumble a bit recently after head coach Billy Napier issued an open letter to the public that did little to instill confidence in the new coaching regime. However, the Gators got some great news on Monday afternoon from the recruiting front when one of the more sought-after prep prospects from the Sunshine State narrowed down their list of preferred schools.

Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc out of Osceola High in Kissimmee revealed his top three schools to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, which in addition to UF also includes the Penn State Nittany Lions and Oklahoma Sooners. He offered the following regarding his decision on Florida.

“I’ve been up there so much. I love it up there. It’s great vibes everywhere, feels like home, and the development over there is amazing!”

On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power describes 6-foot-5-inch, 265-pounder as a “versatile defensive lineman with length and quickness who creates disruption as an interior pass rusher,” adding that he “shows active hands and good quickness, particularly as an interior pass rusher.”

LeBlanc is ranked No. 76 overall and No. 7 nationally at his position according to 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 73 and 8, respectively. Florida currently holds three crystal balls for the in-state target while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Gators a 93.1% chance of dressing him in the Orange and Blue.

