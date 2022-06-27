This 4-star WR has Florida on top following official visit

One of the top receivers in South Florida, Northwestern’s (Miami)Andy Jean, stopped by the University of Florida over the weekend for an official visit. After spending a few days in Gainesville, the four-star back has Florida at the top of his recruitment, according to Swamp247.

“It got Florida at the top for sure,” Jean said. “They are my leader for sure right now. Cuz the energy and the culture. Florida is a place that is building. I want to go to a school that is building. Not just have something. I want to help build and be a legend wherever I go.”

Florida was Jean’s second official visit after making a trip to Texas A&M earlier in the month. He said that the Aggies are still in the mix along with a few other SEC powerhouses, Alabama and Georgia. His final three visits are likely to come in the fall, so there’s no rush on a decision just yet.

Jean will return to Florida at least two more times if things go to plan. The July Friday Night Lights camp and the LSU game in October are on the itinerary. Seeing his top teams in action is the final piece of the puzzle for Jean. He wants to get a feel for the atmosphere and see how coaches react to tough situations during the game. Then he’ll know which school is right for him.

There is some bad news, though. While it’s positive that Jean is so high on the Gators following his visit, that might not last for very long. 247Sports’ Gaby Urrutia posted a message from Jean that indicated his desire to play with recent Miami quarterback commit Jaden Rashada. Florida finished No. 2 in that race, and losing Jean in a similar fashion would be disastrous.

The 247Sports composite ranks Jean as the No. 298 overall prospect in the class of 2023 and at No. 38 among receivers.

