Alabama is projected to land 4-star JUCO transfer WR Malik Benson

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1541428019633455105?s=20&t=Ikobcd8Z-jn6yx40hoxggw

After a massive commitment from five-star DB tony mitchell last night, Nick Saban is working to continue to add to the loaded 2023 class. The class already boasts two five-stars and four four-stars already.

Chad Simmons of On3 is now predicting that the Crimson Tide may add four-star WR Malik Benson as well. Benson is the No. 1 overall JUCO player in the country out of Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. Benson just visited Tuscaloosa two weekends ago.

Roll Tide wire will continue to follow Benson’s recruitment and how it impacts the Crimson Tide.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!