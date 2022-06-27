ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama is projected to land 4-star JUCO transfer WR Malik Benson

By Sam Murphy
 2 days ago
After a massive commitment from five-star DB tony mitchell last night, Nick Saban is working to continue to add to the loaded 2023 class. The class already boasts two five-stars and four four-stars already.

Chad Simmons of On3 is now predicting that the Crimson Tide may add four-star WR Malik Benson as well. Benson is the No. 1 overall JUCO player in the country out of Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. Benson just visited Tuscaloosa two weekends ago.

Roll Tide wire will continue to follow Benson’s recruitment and how it impacts the Crimson Tide.

