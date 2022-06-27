ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Slapped At Press Conference

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was out on the campaign trail for his...

Rudy Giuliani Calls Mayor Adams An ‘Idiot’ In War Of Words

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani is firing back, after Mayor Eric Adams suggested Giuliani be investigated for filing a false police report. At issue is Giuliani’s claim that he was slapped at a ShopRite on Staten Island earlier this week. “I looked at the video and someone needs to remind...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams says Rudy Giuliani should be investigated in slap probe

NEW YORK -- The alleged physical attack on Rudy Giuliani over the weekend has pitted mayor against the former mayor.The current hizzoner now says Giuliani should be investigated for what happened after the incident.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Tuesday, Adams is having the police commissioner look into it."I think the district attorney, he has the wrong person that he is investigating," Adams said.READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani on being slapped on the back while campaigning for son Andrew: "As if a boulder hit me"Adams told members of the media on Tuesday that the district attorney should investigate Giuliani for falsely reporting a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

New York Primary Day results: Here’s what we know so far

Gov. Kathy Hochul handily won the primary race, according to the Associated Press, where she was declared the winner at 9:26 p.m. Hochul is now the first woman in New York state history to win the nomination for governor by a major party. Hochul, who ascended to the role after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul's quest, GOP logjam, and AOC vs. Adams highlight N.Y. primaries

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who will face off in November and decide the future direction of the Empire State. State Assembly primaries will also be held, with a number of races shaping up as a contest between Mayor Eric Adams and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported on Monday. Tuesday is a big day in New York politics. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take on two challengers for the Democratic nomination, there's a four-way Republican free for all, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Asian-Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI

The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an increased risk of being burglarized. Supervisory Special Agent Mike Ratta of the FBI field office in Newark said there have been a growing number of reports over the past three years of Asian-American business owners in the Garden State being targeted by sophisticated criminal groups.

