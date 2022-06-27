WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Slapped At Press Conference

NEW YORK -- The alleged physical attack on Rudy Giuliani over the weekend has pitted mayor against the former mayor.The current hizzoner now says Giuliani should be investigated for what happened after the incident.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Tuesday, Adams is having the police commissioner look into it."I think the district attorney, he has the wrong person that he is investigating," Adams said.READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani on being slapped on the back while campaigning for son Andrew: "As if a boulder hit me"Adams told members of the media on Tuesday that the district attorney should investigate Giuliani for falsely reporting a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO