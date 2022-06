SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - The journey to find your authentic self brought Aishani Majumdar halfway around the world as an immigrant from India who wanted to live in a place where she could find love and celebrate her South Asian heritage while also acknowledging her queer identity. "I felt like I had landed in a land of freedom and so it was all up from here. That's the look I have in my eyes," Majumdar told KPIX 5 when looking back at photos of her college years in the Bay Area. "Since I knew the culture would never be proud of...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO