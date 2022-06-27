ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Woman caught with cocaine & heroin while visiting DeSoto County inmate with infant grandchild

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A Tallahassee woman is behind bars after she was caught with 100 grams of cocaine and heroin while visiting an inmate with her infant grandchild in DeSoto County Sunday, officials said.

44-year-old Melissa Webster was caught with the contraband during a visitor search at the DeSoto Correctional Institution (DCI), according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said Webster was visiting with her grandchild when officers discovered the drugs on her.

A K9 deputy later alerted to her vehicle where 687.7 more grams of heroin and cocaine were found along with the baby’s car seat and care items, according to DCSO.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

The Department of Children and Family Services responded to the scene and took the infant into their custody.

Webster was taken to the DeSoto County Jail where she is facing charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, child abuse/neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

