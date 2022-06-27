ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Woodford Reserve Showcased at Kentucky Derby Party

thebeveragejournal.com
 3 days ago

Newport's Hotel Viking, in partnership with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, hosted a Kentucky Derby party on May 7. Guests wore their best while enjoying cocktails...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

thebeveragejournal.com

MS Walker Hosts Kentucky Derby Viewing Party

MS Walker and Jackson Family Wines teams celebrated the Kentucky Derby at the Coast Guard House in Narragansett on May 7. Guests were dressed in festive, traditional Derby Day wear to enjoy alongside the venue’s natural panoramic ocean views, with additional decorative touches from a rose-and-ivy backdrop to a large-scale Kendall-Jackson wine bottle, allowing for plenty of photo opportunities before the main event. Showcased tastes included limited-release wines Kendall-Jackson Kentucky Derby Chardonnay, aged in small oak barrels, balancing notes of warm vanilla with aromas of bright tropical fruit and citrus, and Kendall-Jackson Kentucky Derby Cabernet Sauvignon, aged in small oak barrels with notes of cigar box and baking spice, accompanied by hints of black currant and dark cherry, each an official Preferred Wine of the Kentucky Derby. Also showcased were La Crema Rosé and Larceny Bourbon, which guests enjoyed in a classic Mint Julep.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Returns to Fort Adams

The third annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival took place at Fort Adams State Park on May 14. Presented by Food Truck Festivals of America, the two-day festival featured eats from more than 30 of New England’s most popular food trucks along with more than 50 craft beers from local, regional and national craft breweries, many from within the Atlantic Beverage Distributors portfolio. The family-friendly outdoor festival also included yard games with dance music spun by local DJs throughout the afternoon.
thebeveragejournal.com

MS Walker Hosts Sales Team Tasting in Newport

MS Walker of Rhode Island hosted a trade tasting event at Newport Vineyards on May 20. Sales team and management met with select suppliers to sample products from within their portfolios. For many, it was the first time meeting face-to-face since the COVID-19 pandemic halted such gatherings, giving the supplier teams a chance to meet new sales team members, as well as educate them about their brands firsthand. Among selections were wines from Delicato Family Wines, Newport Vineyards and spirits from MS Walker brands such as Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vodka, St. Elder, Grand Mayan Tequila and Leyenda Mezcal, among them.
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

The Blue Point Restaurant Starts a New Chapter in Acushnet

If you’re a fan of the the Blue Point Restaurant on social media you may have noticed that their has been a flurry of activity recently. If you’re a regular, you might have seen a couple of new faces at the bar or working in the kitchen. One of those individuals is Juan Gomez who is actually returning to his roots as the new chef/ co-owner of the Blue Point. Years ago, Juan got his start working in the kitchen along side longtime owner David Riccardi. After venturing off to chart his own path and culinary career, he’s returning to a place that kickstarted his journey. For the past few years Juan has been the head chef at Knuckleheads, but when an opportunity presents itself you have to take a leap of faith. The other half of this dynamic team is Natasha Silva, who brings extensive restaurant experience of her own as a bartender and front of the house manager. Its her presence that you see on social media and her drive to reach and engage new fans of the amazing food that Juan will be creating.
ACUSHNET, MA
GoLocalProv

Get Hungry—Providence Restaurant Weeks Return With Big Deals in July

Get ready -- Providence Restaurant Weeks are returning this summer. From July 10 through July 23, throughout Rhode Island, 38 participating restaurants will feature special offers for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, as well as other limited-time deals. “Providence Restaurant Weeks is always an exciting time of year because it showcases...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Garden City events bloom alongside summer weather

Garden City Center has a few tricks up its sleeves this summer to make visits to the outdoor shopping facility more than just a reason to stop and shop. As kids and parents played cornhole outside the center’s gazebo recently, Marketing Manager Faith Lockhart shared that the center is trying to make Garden City a place where people come to hang out.
thebeveragejournal.com

RIHA Announces Annual Fall Golf Classic

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) announced the date for its 33rd annual Golf Classic on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown. Each year, the event brings together the industry for a day on the links. For more information and to register, go to web.rihospitality.org/events/33rd-Annual-RIHA-Golf-Classic-5465/details. Sponsors include Gordon Food Service, Mancini Beverage, Navigant Credit Union, Sprague, OceanPoint Insurance, Mark United East, Falvey Linen Supply and Chow Fun Food Group. For sponsorships and participation opportunities, contact Katie Kleyla at katie@rihospitality.org for more information.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Thirsty Beaver Announces Newest Rhode Island Location — See Where

The Thirsty Beaver empire continues to grow. The popular “hometown pub & grub” which originated in Cranston, is expanding into Westerly. Ed Brady — along with Jeff Quinlan and Victoria Millard — made the announcement Tuesday morning. “Our team at Dig In Dining & Entertainment is...
Turnto10.com

Road Trippin'- Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad Co.

Join Ben DeCastro as he travels to Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad Co. for a unique dining experience on the rails! Take in the views of Narragansett Bay as you enjoy a four course, delicious meal. With a full kitchen on board, fresh seafood from New Bedford, and a live theatrical production, there is something for everyone! For more information check out www.TrainsRI.com.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
FUN 107

Fall River Chick-fil-A Ready to Start Serving the SouthCoast

After months of anticipation, the latest Chick-fil-A on the SouthCoast is officially ready to open. You've likely seen construction underway at SouthCoast Marketplace on William S. Canning Boulevard since the winter and wondered when all the amazing chicken nuggets and waffle fries would be coming your way. Well, that wait is finally over.
FALL RIVER, MA
Uprise RI

Typo for Dunkin’ promotion in Cranston offers free offer to “White” residents

Facebook readers were surprised and outraged when they saw a Facebook post advertising the 30 year anniversary of the Dunkin’ at 189 Sockanosset Road in Cranston over the last 24 hours. Shortly before 9am people lined up to be one of the first 100 guests who would receive free coffee for a year. But a misprint in the Facebook post falsely explained that the promotion was, “Open to White Cranston, RI, residents in the Cranston area.”
CRANSTON, RI
rimonthly.com

Spend a Day on Block Island

Take full advantage of the summer transportation and take a ride on the Block Island Ferry, just like the song goes. Whether you hop on the traditional, one-hour ride or the hi-speed that gets you on the shores in thirty minutes, you’ll be greeted with a full day’s worth of activities. So sit back, relax and prepare yourself for an island getaway.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Christmas Tree Shops Goes BYOB

In a world full of plastic, there's a chain that's been doing a great job reducing its carbon footprint. Switching the name from Christmas Tree Shops to simply CTS is not the only change this beloved network of stores has made, though. The company is now charging for bags at checkout -- if you don't bring your own, that is.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Sisters recall life on Cumberland dairy farm

CUMBERLAND – The memories come flooding back for these sisters as they viewed the photos. Sitting around a table at the Bear Hill Village senior living community last Thursday, they swapped stories about their carefree childhood in Cumberland. The Menard family ran a booming dairy business for several decades...
CUMBERLAND, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

RIHA Announces New Board Appointments

The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) announced the appointment of two new officers to its 2022 Board of Directors in May: Aaron Messina and Frank DiBiase III. Messina, a West Warwick resident and 2004 graduate of Johnson & Wales University, currently serves as the Area Director of Sales and Marketing for TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas. In his role, he oversees six hotels in Rhode Island: the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel, Residence Inn by Marriott Providence Downtown, Hilton Providence, Hilton Garden Inn Providence, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Providence Airport Warwick and Holiday Inn South Kingstown, an IHG Hotel. DiBiase, a Block Island resident, serves as a Business Development Representative and Food and Beverage Director for The Atwells Group, which includes three restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the Inn at Spring House. DiBiase joined his family’s hospitality business after high school, rising through the ranks to his current role, which includes oversight of the newly opened Providence Oyster Bar located in East Greenwich and a second inn on Block Island in New Harbor. Of the new appointments, Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association (RIHA)/RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF), said, “As RIHA and RIHEF continue to navigate the aftermath of the pandemic and the challenges facing our industry, we look forward to collaborating with our new board members to achieve our common goals, restore consumer confidence, and support and strengthen our businesses and workforce.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze Airways to postpone additional flight routes from Providence

(WJAR) — In addition to postponing direct flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Los Angeles this summer, Breeze Airways will also postpone two additional routes until next year. The airline confirmed to NBC 10 that it is postponing routes to Savannah, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio. Breeze...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Local painter prepares for first ever solo show

PAWTUCKET – A local ironworker and oil painter who picked the brush back up after his mother’s death a decade ago will hold his first ever solo show at the Pawtucket Arts Collaborative in July. The Pawtucket Arts Collaborative, 516 Mineral Spring Ave., will host the exhibition “Shawn...
PAWTUCKET, RI

