The end results speak for themselves when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs over the last few seasons. No franchise has enjoyed more sustained success over the last half-decade, so it stands to reason that any facet of the organization should be smiled upon—at least in part. For the front office, that means being ranked in the top 10 in the NFL by the folks at the Pro Football Network.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO