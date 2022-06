Big Island police are looking for a teen who was reported as a runaway, and they are asking the public for help. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that 13-year-old King Kehoe was last seen at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, June 23, in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo, wearing a red sweater, beige pants and white shoes. He is described as Caucasian, about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a slim build, long brown hair and hazel eyes.

