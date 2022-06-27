Nets not interested in available Lakers packages for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving needs a trade partner to coordinate an agreement on a deal to get a long-term, maximum contract, but only the Lakers have interest in executing a sign-and-trade once free agency opens on Thursday night, sources said. So far, the Nets have no interest in taking back the available Lakers packages, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Brooklyn wins since the addition of Kyrie and Durant:

2020 — 35

2021 — 48

2022 — 44

2023 — ?? pic.twitter.com/oM04NebYrY – 7:19 PM

Kyrie Irving opting in with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/kyr… – 7:16 PM

Nothing like spending the first 15 minutes of @FrontOfficeShow talking about what might happen with Kyrie Irving to have the news drop that he’s staying in Brooklyn just as you finish the segment. Good times!

At least you’ll get to see me & @Trevor_Lane react live to the news! – 7:08 PM

The Nets called Kyrie’s bluff and won. Best-case scenario for them. Good for them. – 7:06 PM

Would rather Kyrie waited a day, was like 90 percent through an article on the situation – 7:04 PM

NYK’s top option at guard remains Jalen Brunson & some w/BKN never saw NYK as a viable option for Kyrie Irving. Joe Tsai had fully supported BKN stance against offering Irving a max, as SNY reported. They held firm on that & Irving will opt-in, source said confirming The Athletic – 7:01 PM

Kyrie Irving ultimately stayed with the Nets

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:00 PM

Kyrie Irving looking for S&T opportunities before returning to Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ZQnQdvjCQt – 6:58 PM

kyrie irving being a thought leader in nba free agency pic.twitter.com/9Ojhw39ffL – 6:54 PM

Where did the reports even stem from that Kyrie was considering opting out of a $37 million contract to sign a $6 million dollar one? 😂 – 6:53 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: The Nets have won the game of chicken with Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:51 PM

Kyrie Irving will opt into final year of $37 million deal with Nets

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 6:50 PM

Thankfully we don’t have to deal with every article and podcast leading with Kyrie Irving as their headline after tomorrow. Big W for real NBA fans – 6:46 PM

Brooklyn fans being relieved that Kyrie isn’t leaving and blowing up their team, but then realizing it means Kyrie is still on the team pic.twitter.com/B5Vm9P5l3P – 6:46 PM

Kyrie coming back to Brooklyn!!

Nets fans:

pic.twitter.com/vNCCpYaN30 – 6:44 PM

The benefit of living in Australia: sleeping through all of the Kyrie Irving stuff today and then waking up to learn that he has just decided to opt-in. – 6:40 PM

I’m not going to lie, I had a theory Kyrie would opt out, go to the Lakers and LBJ would wire him the difference 😂😂😂 – 6:39 PM

What exactly is the tomorrow Kyrie is leading us into by opting into his contract? – 6:39 PM

Kyrie and KD have only played 58 games together in Brooklyn… if that ends up being the final number – my god…

imagine trying to tell a Nets fan in 2019 that Durant would comeback healthy, yet he and Kyrie share the floor less than 60 times as teammates – 6:24 PM

48 hours until Kyrie Irving has to decide whether or not to opt into the final year of his contract.

72 hours until the start of free agency.

Should be a fun few days.

Buckle up. – 6:03 PM

Nets brinksmanship: Reportedly willing to lose both Irving, Durant rather than cave nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/net… – 5:01 PM

Ummmmmmmmm

Kyrie Irving-Heat strictly X’s and O’s basketball fit piece tomorrow? – 4:49 PM

Are we all rowing in the same direction, or are you still on the dock? Given the grueling nature of the NBA season, @David Thorpe sees negative value in Kyrie as a teammate. BRING IT IN with @jshector https://t.co/FC6KfDUVzF pic.twitter.com/ZmuTiqvSJM – 4:27 PM

Amid Kyrie to #Lakers speculation, sportsbook have LAL anywhere from 12-1 to 18-1 to win 2023 NBA championship. #Nets still listed at 6-1 to 8-1. … Should be an interesting Wednesday. Irving one of the few players who would walk from $30+ million guaranteed. – 4:24 PM

New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA free agency 2022: Guard class starts with James Harden, Kyrie Irving ift.tt/RNx3Fan – 4:19 PM

I’m writing about the finances of Kyrie Irving to the Lakers. Basically: how much would he have to give up by coming to LA, and what mechanisms would the Lakers have to pay him?

Before I dive in… does anyone have any specific questions they want addressed in the story? – 4:18 PM

Fully expecting a Lakers starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the 2022 version of Devean George – 3:49 PM

NEW: How Kyrie Irving’s situation could impact the Heat, as teams around the league wait to see what happens with Irving, Kevin Durant and the Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Nikola Jovic introduced in Miami as he prepares for his summer league debut in the coming days – 3:49 PM

NEW from (mostly) @Anthony Chiang and me: How Kyrie Irving’s situation could impact Heat, with Durant looming. And Nikola Jovic introduced in Miami at midday: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:47 PM

If the Nets get nothing in return for Kyrie Irving they will have only around $7 million in cap space due to the large contracts of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Seth Curry – 3:46 PM

If the Nets lost KD and Kyrie. And then won the lottery next year, only to watch the Rockets draft Victor Wembanyama with their pick….

That sequence of events might be the closest many Knicks fans get to experiencing the joy of a winning a championship in their lifetime LOL – 3:44 PM

Monday edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast is LIVE.

✅ Avs win, Kroenke takeaways

✅ Braun, Watson, and Kamagate meet to the media

✅ Kyrie and KD on the move?

youtube.com/watch?v=rOwJ03… – 3:33 PM

So how exactly do the Lakers plan to sign Kyrie next year to a longer term extension? LeBron is a FA but both he and Kyrie would have to take massive pay cuts to fit them all under cap space. I think in total Kyrie would be sacrificing like $100 mil over 3-4 years? – 3:26 PM

Lakers/Nets phone call transcript

“What about Russ and top-1 protected 2027 and 2029 firsts for Kyrie?”

“No thanks, we don’t want Westbrook. We’re never gonna want Westbrook in any scenario. We’d do AD that’s it.”

(Silence.)

“What about Russ and 2 UNPROTECTED firsts in 2027?” – 3:22 PM

Ran some numbers on how the Lakers could handle the hard cap if they needed to sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving.

Here’s one projection where Kyrie is traded for nothing but Russ and picks. If the Lakers still want to use their tax MLE, he’d come in at roughly his option number. pic.twitter.com/4ImLXcq1qN – 3:20 PM

The weather in Brooklyn is appropriate to KD-Kyrie situation. – 3:14 PM

It’s wild that we’ve come to the point where the Brooklyn Nets running it back next year with Kyrie and Durant is simultaneously the most likely and most surprising scenario. – 2:48 PM

One interesting part of the Kyrie-taking-the-MLE hypothetical is his role in the NBPA. He’s part of leadership there, and pretty much any union would advise against a major player voluntarily taking 80-90% less than he could otherwise get. – 2:38 PM

Kyrie Irving has been a disaster without LeBron James, but they could still make magic if he gets to Lakers

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 2:25 PM

I wonder if 10 years from now, after Kyrie Irving’s career has concluded, he will regret costing himself a $250 million extension over the COVID-19 vaccine? – 2:21 PM

James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Kevon Looney (and more) all feature prominently in my latest around-the-league notes column as we dribble closer to Thursday’s opening bell in free agency: marcstein.substack.com/p/my-nba-free-… – 2:18 PM

Hopping on @ESPNRadio with @ColemanESPN and @BartScott57 to talk Kyrie Irving right now – 2:09 PM

I’ve reached the “whatever it takes” stage of the Lakers pursuit of Kyrie Irving.

I know I’ve been the sky screaming for depth and wings, but they’re just not gonna trade Russ otherwise. So picks, swaps, players (not named Bron or AD). Whatever it takes. I’m in. – 2:02 PM

Kyrie Irving has permission to seek sign-and-trade from #Nets nypost.com/2022/06/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 1:57 PM

Now on @njdotcom

Could Kyrie reunite with LeBron with the Lakers? Irving reportedly has ‘great interest’ in L.A. nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 1:50 PM

Kyrie Irving passes off question when asked if he still wants to be a Net nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/kyr… – 1:48 PM

Kyrie wants to bail on KD after 44 games played together.

Harden bailed on KD after 1 1/2 years.

Draymond slandered KD and said they didn’t need him by year 2.

Westbrook played with KD for 8 seasons and was ride or die.

But Russ was the problem teammate. – 1:43 PM

The Lakers recruitment of Kyrie is fascinating

Other teams have little interest in LAL’s trade packages – involving Westbrook, THT and Nunn – but there’s a clear play here

1) the Lakers show Kyrie they’re working on trades over the next few days

2) those trades don’t end up… – 1:34 PM

ESPN story on the Lakers solo pursuit of a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving — with Irving’s situation continuing to leave the Nets vulnerable for a Kevin Durant trade request: es.pn/3QVCOBU – 1:15 PM

If Kyrie somehow finds his way to the Lakers with Westbrook still on the roster their games should be eligible to win a Primetime Emmy. First time ever. Outstanding Drama series or Outstanding Comedy, doesn’t matter, either will do. – 1:13 PM

Kyrie Irving opting out of $36M to sign for $6M is a ludicrous idea…and it’s something I absolutely think he might do.

I believe Kyrie when he says it’s not about the money for him. Or I, at least, believe him more than just about anyone else playing in the NBA. – 1:07 PM

We’re getting started now… I’m sure Kyrie and the Nets will be a big discussion point as well. twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 1:01 PM

Sources with knowledge of the situation have increasingly believed Kyrie Irving’s willingness to opt out of Brooklyn, sign the $6M taxpayer midlevel with the Lakers, where Irving can re-sign long-term in 2023.

More on @getcallin with @BigWos at 7:30ET: callin.com/room/free-agen… – 12:58 PM

Kyrie: “Okay, who wants to work on a sign-and-trade!?!?!?!. Let’s get it going!!”

NBA Teams:

pic.twitter.com/QSPHDO0JI1 – 12:41 PM

The Nets listening to the league office explain to them that they’re going to accept a Kyrie for Westbrook trade. pic.twitter.com/qDpi2jQA0a – 12:41 PM

The Lakers: “Can we discuss a Kyrie Irving trade?”

The Nets: “Sure. Who are you willing to offer?”

The Lakers: “Russell West-

The Nets: pic.twitter.com/VGhOLV4uof – 12:38 PM

What a disaster the Kyrie Irving situation turned out to be in Brooklyn. My goodness gracious. – 12:37 PM

Knicks fans, if the options are Kyrie on a 4-year max or Brunson on a 4-year max, which do you prefer? – 12:34 PM

According to Windhorst (via SC), the Nets would rather lose Kyrie than have a status quo situation. – 12:32 PM

Kyrie Irving to discuss sign-and-trade deals looking to leave Brooklyn #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:28 PM

A quick re-up of my assessment of how the Lakers should look at a potential partnership with Kyrie: ocregister.com/2022/06/24/kyr… – 12:25 PM

As I wrote last week *at the old job* you certainly don’t want to be the team whose best option is Kyrie Irving, but that’s where the Lakers find themselves. theathletic.com/3379101/2022/0… – 12:25 PM

You never really hear much about that Kyrie Irving guy any more do you? – 12:25 PM

ESPN Sources: Outside of the Lakers, there are currently no known teams planning pursuit of sign-and-trades for Nets G Kyrie Irving. No sign-and-trades can be formally discussed until after 6 PM on Thursday. Brooklyn isn’t believed to have interest in available Lakers packages. – 12:22 PM

Report: Nets give Kyrie Irving permission to seek sign-and-trade deals nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/rep… – 12:15 PM

I think about the Cavs offering Kyrie Irving for a Jamal Murray + picks package back in 2017 pretty frequently. – 12:06 PM

Kevin Durant playoff win% with super star teammates:

78.6 — Steph Curry

75

70

65

60

57.3 — Russell Westbrook

46.2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/6uB1gWHqok – 12:03 PM

If this is the end, I’m going to miss Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Kevin Durant defending, supporting, and kowtowing to Kyrie Irving as he selfishly sabotaged last season. This Core Four truly deserved each other – 11:58 AM

The Athletic can confirm ⁦@Kristian Winfield⁩’s report that Kyrie Irving has been granted permission to seek a sign-and-trade from the Nets. Re-upping this from a week ago on why that’s easier said than done: theathletic.com/3374378/2022/0… – 11:56 AM

In light of what ⁦⁦@Kristian Winfield⁩ reported… “If Irving was a player to lift all tides, if he was one whose mere presence inspired teammates to play with him and for him, he wouldn’t just have the Nets as suitors, but anyone without an All-NBA PG” sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-i… – 11:56 AM

A few things swirling…

– Case has been filed vs #Texans, per Buzbee

– Watson/NFL/NFLPA hearing is Tuesday

– The 1st 4 games of the ALCS preview were insane!!!

– #Rockets – Wall separation soon

– Nets Irving seeking trade

I’m sure #TheATeam will be fired up. I’m on vacation!! – 11:54 AM

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The latest on the “Kyrie to the Lakers” rumors, plus listener questions about which veterans that could/should be retained. Melo? Dwight? *None* of them? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:16 AM

Sources: Kyrie Irving has requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams. Kevin Durant still hasn’t spoken to Nets front office. Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn remains unlikely. More for @NYDNSports

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:08 AM

This week Kyrie Irving will make a decision on his $36 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

@Brian Scalabrine believes he should opt in and “prove himself”. pic.twitter.com/K4ut3jnXKb – 11:07 AM

Teamed up with @Sam Amick and @Joe Vardon to sift through the Kyrie Irving/Kevin Durant situation: theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 10:04 AM

Is Kyrie Irving trying to make his way out of Brooklyn, and is Kevin Durant next? Exploring the Nets situation that might dominate the NBA summer, at @TheAthletic, with @Alex Schiffer and @Joe Vardon

theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 9:47 AM

Is there anything Kyrie Irving could do to salvage his reputation among NBA fans? It starts with signing with the Lakers, on the cheap. ⁦@Sam Amick⁩, ⁦@Alex Schiffer⁩ and I break it down, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 9:08 AM

Amid all of the Kyrie Irving speculation, he is 95-1 to win #NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2022-23. Bradley Beal is 110-1 and Zach LaVine is 160-1. Steph Curry is 18-1 behind seven others. Doncic, Embiid, Giannis are 1-2-3 most likely. LeBron James is 23-1. – 8:40 AM

Two weeks ago I hadn’t even considered Kyrie to the Lakers as a possibility.

A week ago I was intrigued but dismissive, focused on more seemingly plausible offseason scenarios.

Now I’m really starting to believe it’s their only hope of contending next season. – 10:37 PM

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft + preview free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn’t happen (but still might), more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9

Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4 – 9:56 PM

Draymond Green on possibility of Irving, LeBron on Lakers: “They won’t beat us” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/dra… – 9:00 PM

New Dunc’d On Prime: BRK; WAS; UTA; NOP; GSW: Huge Offseason Outlook Day. @Danny Leroux

and I assess the markets for Kyrie Irving and Rudy Gobert, the free agencies of Looney and GPII, and much more. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:11 PM

From earlier: “Basketball is obviously the most important thing but I try not to let that get in the way of somebody else’s personal decision… whatever happens, the friendship will still be there.”

Kevin Durant on Kyrie, via The ETCs podcast. More: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 2:47 PM

Kyrie Irving: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 27, 2022

Shams Charania: Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 27, 2022

Nets Daily: Woj on SportsCenter says the Laker offer in a sign-and-trade is centered on Russell Westbrook and the Nets are not interested. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 27, 2022