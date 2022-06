The Green Bay Packers are not known for making many splash free agent signings. That is because they invest heavily in re-signing their own players. Aaron Rodgers and Jaire Alexander, for example, are the highest paid players at their respective positions. Additionally, the team was ready, willing, and able to make Davante Adams the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history before he forced a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. According to several insider sources, edge rusher Rashan Gary is the next Packers player who will be given a massive contract extension. Last week, he addressed the rumors and how he is approaching the season.

