A downtown Olathe residential property originally built in the early 20th Century could get a second life as a place of business. Last week, the Olathe City Council voted to approve a request to rezone the home near the downtown core in the transition area between housing and commercial businesses. It’s been most recently used as a rental home. It’s not currently clear what the structure near Cedar Street and Cherry Street might be next, but it won’t be a home.

OLATHE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO