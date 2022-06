LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Fourth of July festivities planned this weekend, firefighters want to make sure you celebrate safely. They recommend enjoying a professional fireworks show like the one scheduled to take place at Waterfront Park, but if you are going to have your own fun in your own backyard, they urge you to have safety goggles and the gloves on hand.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO