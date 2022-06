Two people were arrested Saturday in Floyd Co in connection with a jewelry theft that happened in Pikeville last week. Arrested were 50 year-old Aaron Hall of Pikeville and 44 year-old Shawnna Maynard of Banner. Both have been charged with receiving stolen property aftrer Police say the couple pawned jewelry that was stolen from Kay Jewelers. During the arrest, Police said Maynard told them that Hall said he had won the items in a poker game. Police also say Hall attempted to slip out the back door and ignored commands to stop, but he was quickly arrested. Hall has additionally been charged with attempting to flee Police. Both have been lodged in the Floyd Co Detention Center.

