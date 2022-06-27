ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

County issues first warm weather wood burning advisory due to air pollution

multco.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Multnomah County Health Department today issued a “Yellow” advisory asking people to avoid burning wood, starting at noon today, Monday June 27th. The Multnomah County Health Department issued this advisory due to high forecasted levels of air pollution, specifically ground level ozone. The advisory will be lifted when monitoring and...

www.multco.us

kptv.com

Crews rescue 2 people ‘clinging to wood piling’ in Columbia River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued Monday evening after their inner tubes popped and they were left stranded in the Columbia River, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Just before 10:30 p.m., crews were called out to help with a water rescue. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said two people,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Exactly one year since ‘heat dome,’ Portland remembers those lost

Sunday marked exactly a year since the first day of the “heat dome” in Multnomah County, when several days of excruciating temperatures killed dozens of people. Local politicians and organizations are hosting a series of events called Heat Week to commemorate people who died during the extreme weather, and to make calls to address climate change. The events started Sunday with an outdoor gathering at the Leach Botanical Garden in Southeast Portland on what happened to be the hottest day of the year so far.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The 7 best-rated Vrbo rentals along the Oregon Coast if you’re looking for a summer beach getaway

With summer finally setting in, Portland is bracing itself for some sweltering heat and 100 degree days. Many of us, if we haven’t already, are making plans to escape the heat with a trip to the cool Oregon Coast. While chilly and gray during the winter, the coast can offer great ocean views and pleasantly mild sunny days from June through August along the Pacific. If you’re ready to get out of town, don’t forget that Vrbo has some excellent offerings of vacation homes, beach condos, and unique bed and breakfasts for your coast vacation needs.
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pilot killed in small-plane crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The FAA said the pilot was...
VANCOUVER, WA
iheart.com

Hood River Residents Warned About Black Bears

ODFW is urging residents in the Hood River area and other towns along the Cascades to take steps to prevent bear problems. The bears have torn down bird feeders, gotten into trash cans and a smoker, damaged fences and dug up gardens. The bears have been repeatedly seen around homes during the day and appear undeterred by efforts to haze them such as setting off car alarms or using other noise-making techniques.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon, Washington heat advisory through Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scorcher has arrived Sunday, bringing the hottest temperatures in the Portland metro since the record-shattering heatwave of 2021. A Heat Advisory is in effect for western Oregon and Washington through Monday. Sunday is 40 degrees hotter in Portland than exactly one week ago, when...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Portland's famous Salt & Straw addresses Roe v Wade decision

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s popular ice cream company Salt & Straw is voicing its concern after the overturning of Roe v Wade. “We are deeply disappointed and devastated over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. We know from experience that these types of restrictions put women’s health at great risk and we must act to protect the health and well-being of our team - and every woman in this country. As of today, Salt & Straw will reimburse travel expenses for all team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The safety of our team is, and has always been, our top priority and we remain committed to protecting their right to access the care they need.”
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

1 person dies in small plane crash at Pearson Field in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person died when a small plane crashed at Pearson Field in Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Vancouver police, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and fire officials in Clark County. The airfield is located at 101 East Reserve Street in Vancouver. Police responded to reports of...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Before Watching This Weekend’s Firework Shows, Smoke Any of These Strains to Enhance the Spectacle

Most potheads know better than to get excessively stoned and actually handle fireworks, but smoking before viewing? That’s a different story, especially when Portland provides all manner of waterfronts, bluffs and buttes from which to gaze at professionally orchestrated July 4 pyrotechnics. But even if you’re watching your uncle light supermarket fireworks from the comfort of a moldy lawn chair in a front yard, the right strain of cannabis can make any light show considerably more impressive.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Overturned truck closes Interstate 84

All lanes reopen Monday, June 27, after truck flips and catches fire near Bonneville Dam.Interstate 84 was shut down for the majority of Monday, June 27, after a truck struck the central barrier and overturned across lanes going in both directions. Around 8 a.m. a boom truck disrupted traffic near the Bonneville Dam exit when the cab caught fire after colliding with the center concrete barrier, which flipped the vehicle. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies said there were no reported injuries from the crash, which only involved the semi-truck. From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. I-84 was shuttered in all directions from Troutdale to two miles west of Hood River as road crews cleared the debris. By 3:45 all the lanes had been reopened. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

