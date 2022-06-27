ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Featured Felons as of 06-22-2022

kingwood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-County Crime Stoppers serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 06-24-2022. All...

www.kingwood.com

KFDM-TV

LCSO investigating suspicious death in Dayton

DAYTON — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a Dayton man found at a property in the 15000 block of SH 321. LCSO deputies were dispatched to the area Sunday in reference to a report of deceased male and found the body of 27-year-old Melvin Alexander Diaz-Munguia.
East Texas News

Two suspects wanted by PCSO

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the public in obtaining the whereabouts of Donny Ray Fulsom and Sherry Lavon Collier. The suspects currently have warrants for felony theft in Polk County. Those with information that may help are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. An anonymous tip may be submitted at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where tipsters could collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
POLK COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN CO. METH TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

An early-morning operation at a motel in Sealy resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges. Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Austin County-led Westside Narcotics Task Force executed a search and arrest warrant at the Countryside Inn in the 2000 block of Highway 36. The operation was the culmination of an investigation involving methamphetamine trafficking.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Angelina County arrests woman for felony mail theft

FULLER SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after receiving reports of a woman going through mailboxes in Fuller Springs. The woman, who police identified as Tabatha McCord, was located as a person of interest when patrol officers arrived and made contact with her. McCord was placed under arrest […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Burglars sentenced to prison

ANDERSON – Two burglars, in separate incidents, pled guilty before 12th District Judge David Moorman Tuesday, June 21, and were both sentenced to prison. Jared Talley was sentenced to 15 years for a burglary April 1, 2020 and Jeremiah Duggan received a 12-year sentence for a burglary Dec. 27, 2020. Both were previously convicted felons.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

2 adults, 1 teen indicted, charged with murder in late March shooting at Beaumont apartments

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted two adults and a juvenile Wednesday for a late March 2022 murder at a Beaumont apartment complex. Ronald Babino was indicted for murder, Charles Verdine was indicted for first-degree murder, and a 16-year-old was indicted for murder in connection with the shooting death of Richard Shillow, 31, of Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FOR HOMICIDE IN HARRIS COUNTY

12:30am- A homicide, just after 10 pm in the 200 block of Hollow Tree off FM 1960 and I-45 has HCSO attempting to locate a black 35-year-old male, 5′-11 ‘ 210 pounds. He is driving a white Nissan Ultima with tinted windows and a “NEW ORLEANS” sticker in the rear window. The suspect is armed and dangerous. If spotted call 911 immediately.
East Texas News

Arrests made in tobacco robbery

CROCKETT – At about 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, Officers with the Crockett Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Officer Deputies, responded to the Tobacco Barn, located in the 400 block of North 4th Street, in reference to a burglary alarm. As officers arrived in the area,...
CROCKETT, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BODIES FOUND IN ROMAN FOREST IDENTIFIED

The two deceased persons found on June 5, 2022, in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas have been positively identified as Magen Madison Leach, 19, of Roman Forest and Manuel Fuentes, 20, of Porter. Evidence at the scene indicates that Fuentes shot and killed Leach, then killed himself. Fuentes and Leach were known to be in a dating relationship. There is no evidence that human trafficking was a factor in the deaths of these individuals, and there is no outstanding threat to the public.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bond set at $750K for woman accused of shooting sister, burning her body

HOUSTON – A woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and burning her body appeared in court Wednesday. Carmen White, 38, was charged with capital murder. Her bond was set at $750,000, according to a judge. Authorities said White shot her sister, Cynthia Cervantes, multiple times, dumped the body...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Teenager reported missing in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A 16-year-old Brazos County teenager went missing on Saturday, June 25. The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says Natalie Patranella was last seen in the 4900 block of Cole Lane, near Highway 30 in Brazos County. Authorities believe that she might still be...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrest More People Who Are Accused Of Trying To Illegally Get Money From Banks

Bryan police arrest two women on charges of attempting to cash forged checks on the account of someone who died last year. According to the BPD arrest report, one of the women took a checkbook belonging to boyfriend’s late grandmother. Officers responded to a call from a local bank reporting the second woman was in the drive thru for the second time attempting to cash a check for $947 dollars. That led to the arrests of the girlfriend, 28 year old Megan Gandy of Somerville, and the woman in the drive-thru, 28 year old Caralina Carter of Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
cw39.com

Man shot, killed at Katy gas station

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are looking for two suspects in a Monday night shooting in west Harris County that left one man dead. It happened at the Kroozin’ Market gas station, located at 5803 Barker Cypress in Katy. Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the...
KATY, TX
12newsnow.com

4 Louisiana men arrested after catalytic converter theft at Chick-Fil-A in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Four men from Louisiana were arrested after a catalytic converter theft at a Baytown restaurant. It happened on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Chambers County deputies responded to a Chick-Fil-A located at State Highway 46 and Interstate 10 in Baytown shortly after 4 a.m., after receiving a call about a catalytic converter theft in progress.

