Two killer whales (orcas) are believed to have been "terrorising", killing and removing the internal organs of such a number of great white sharks that the predators are now avoiding territories they have dominated for many years, new research has found.The spate of attacks began in 2017, and since then, eight great white sharks have washed up on the shore following attacks by killer whales.Of those eight carcasses, seven of them had had their livers removed by whales, and some were missing their hearts.According to experts, the dead sharks’ wounds were "distinctively made by the same pair of orcas", who...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO