Whatcom County, WA

Local pro-life and pro-choice advocates speak up after Supreme Court ruling

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Local pro-life and pro-choice voices are speaking out about the Supreme Court decision vacating Roe vs Wade. Juanita Verbree is the leader of Lynden Human Life. She says the court’s decision marks an historic day for...

insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Justice Thomas: Southern Poverty Law Center’s ‘Hate Group’ Designation of Christian Ministry Shows It’s Time to ‘Revisit’ Times v. Sullivan

Justice Clarence Thomas stood apart from his fellow justices on Monday, again calling for the nation’s highest court to reconsider longstanding precedent regarding defamation lawsuits. The case involves a lawsuit by Coral Ridge Ministries (CRM), an evangelical Christian organization and media company doing business as D. James Kennedy Ministries....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
Slate

The State Constitution of Florida—Yes, Florida—Protects the Right to Abortion

Last Friday, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion and overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey. Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the majority opinion, wrote that “[t]he Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.” In overruling Roe and Casey, the court returned the regulation of abortion back to “the people and their elected representatives.”
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

Jazmine Sullivan Protests Supreme Court: “If You Have Ever Benefited from a Woman Making One of the Toughest Decisions of her Life—Which is to Terminate a Pregnancy—You Need to Be Standing With Us.”

Philadelphia-born R&B singer/songwriter Jazmine Sullivan spoke her mind at the BET Awards over the weekend regarding the recent United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and thus overturning the federal protection for abortion rights. Standing on stage, holding her award, Sullivan said, “For my sisters especially, it’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

This Supreme Court has a clear agenda: Christian theocracy

To the extent that we have a future to speak of, historians in that upcoming era will undoubtedly look back at the past few weeks of Supreme Court rulings and rightfully deem this stretch as the most significant lurch toward overt American theocracy in the modern era. While much of the public’s attention has (rightly) been laser focused on the revocation of the federal right to reproductive health care, this court — one whose conservative majority was installed almost entirely by presidents who lost the popular vote — has gone well beyond simply denying the personhood of pregnant people. As evidenced by looking at this terms’ rulings en masse, it’s clear this panel is committed to the longstanding right-wing enterprise of Christian minority rule in this country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

The end of Roe v. Wade has huge economic implications for male partners, too

Nine years ago Donovan Atterberry's girlfriend became pregnant, but a lethal chromosomal disorder was detected and she ended the pregnancy.Nick Cammett/AP. There's a mounting body of evidence on how having or being denied an abortion affects pregnant people, including impacts on their mental health and the finances of them and their children. The effects on their male partners have received less attention.
RELATIONSHIPS

