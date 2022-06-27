ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Sheriff reassuring Whatcom County residents in wake of Uvalde school shooting

kafe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo says his deputies are trained to do the opposite of police who reports say delayed their response to...

kafe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest’s Report – Lytle

Greetings from Lytle PD, It was another busy week. Officers managed 72 calls for service and conducted 130 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 112 citations and 18 warnings. Officers took reports of four property crimes:. A pawn shop employee reported that a customer took his iPhone 13 Pro...
LYTLE, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Two Bellville PD Officers Honored For Service During Uvalde Tragedy

Corporal Rosales and Officer Solis were recently recognized in their volunteer efforts in assisting in the tragic shooting in Uvalde. Chief Smalley received a statewide e-mail request from the Texas Police Chiefs’ Association, shortly after the incident occurred in Uvalde, TX, requesting additional police assistance. Corporal Rosales and Officer Solis volunteered to go without hesitation. The Bellville Police Department awarded commendations to both officers for their service. The commendation read:
BELLVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
KWTX

A Welcome home for Uvalde Shooting survivor

UVALDE, Texas (CNN Newsource) - A teacher who was injured at the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde came home from the hospital last week. More than 40 cars drove Sunday in a welcome event for Arnulo Reyes. He shared an emotional embrace with Sandra Torres-who got out...
UVALDE, TX
uhclthesignal.com

COMMENTARY: Uvalde Police response exposes a deeper problem

The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary shocked the nation. In the immediate aftermath, the public was given a timeline of what was thought to have happened. Local authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and UPD claimed campus resource officers confronted the gunman outside the school. At a May 25 press conference, Governor Greg Abbott cited the heroic effort of UPD to stop the killing. However, questions arose about the timeline and soon videos from outside the school began to paint a different story. The gunman story fell apart a day later as it was revealed the shooter was not engaged by officers outside of the school. June 21st, The Texas Tribune reported that the door to the classroom was not locked and that officers had adequate equipment to engage the shooter despite earlier claims to the contrary. Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw told a Texas Special Senate committee that the shooter could have been stopped within three minutes after arriving on scene. The lies told by UPD are not an isolated incident. There is a troubling trend of police departments lying to the public to protect themselves.
UVALDE, TX
devinenews.com

Pursuit ends, fire erupts on family ranch near Devine

When deputies spotted a stolen vehicle coming down I-35 this Monday, June 28, things quickly took a turn for the worse. The driver fled, exiting the interstate and went straight through fences and into a family ranch just south of Devine. The two suspects are still at-large. After going through...
DEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Principal#Police#Violent Crime#Whatcom
kafe.com

Data breach limits service at Whatcom County libraries

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A data breach has limited services for Whatcom County Library patrons. The library system’s executive director, Christine Perkins, said that the breach impacts the libraries’ email and phone systems. Curbside pickup is also impacted, as the service is scheduled through email. Library events...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Everson Police credit concerned citizen for arrest on gun, drug charges

EVERSON, Wash. – Everson Police are crediting a concerned citizen with helping get guns and dangerous drugs off the street. The department says a person called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle parked at a construction zone on Everson Goshen Road last Thursday, June 23rd. Responding officers found two...
EVERSON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Facts of Uvalde shooting violated all 4 steps of effective school security

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how reasonable school safety measures might have prevented tragedies like the Uvalde school shooting]. Information about what happened before and during the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has changed continually. The bottom line is that it’s not a happy story, but confirms that school security is still a work in progress.
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark. It would be hard to find anyone willing to disagree with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw's description of the police response to last month's Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure." Phrases like "shit show," "profound tragedy" and "national embarrassment" also come to mind.
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

UVALDE- HAUNTED BY RINGING PHONES

The 24/7 Uvalde hotline to support the community has confused one woman who is very concerned for survivors. After the May 24th shooting massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary Gregg Abbott pledged an “abundance of mental health services” for “anyone in the community who needs it” also stating the services would be FREE. In Uvalde only 1 in 4 residents are insured. Abbott told the community to ask for these services through the hotline: 888-690-0799.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy