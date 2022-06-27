ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Miami Marlins (33-38) head into Busch Stadium Monday to start a 3-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals (41-34) at 7:45 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Marlins vs. Cardinals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Miami prevented a 3-game series sweep by the New York Mets with a 3-2 win Sunday, but the Marlins are 5-5 straight up (SU) in their last 10 games.

St. Louis lost the rubber match of their 3-game set with the Chicago Cubs 6-5 in extra innings Sunday and the Cardinals are just 4-6 SU in their last 10.

The Cardinals lead the season series with the Marlins 2-1 and St. Louis has a plus-1 run differential in those meetings.

Marlins at Cardinals projected starters

RHP Pablo Lopez vs. RHP Adam Wainwright

Lopez is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 in 82 2/3 IP over 14 starts.

  • Last start: Won 7-4 at home vs. the Colorado Rockies Wednesday with 7 IP, 1 R (0 ER), 4 H, 3 BB and 6 K.
  • 2022 vs. the Cardinals: One start, a 5-0 home win April 21 with 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB and 9 K.

Wainwright is 5-5 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 7.2 K/9 in 84 IP over 14 starts.

  • Last start: No-decision in St. Louis’ 5-4 win at the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday with 4 2/3 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 2 HR, 1 BB and 7 K.
  • 2022 vs. the Marlins: Won 5-1 April 19 in Miami with 5 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 HR, 2 BB and 6 K.

Marlins at Cardinals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:57 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Marlins +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Cardinals -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Marlins +1.5 (-200) | Cardinals -1.5 (+160)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Marlins at Cardinals picks and predictions

Prediction

Marlins 6, Cardinals 3

BET the MARLINS (+110) for 1 unit because they have a 3-phase edge over the Cardinals (-135) in starting and relief pitching and hitting. Also, the presumed sharp side of the market is backing Miami while the public is taking St. Louis.

Lopez grades higher than Wainwright across the MLB in chase rate, whiff rate, expected ERA, and expected batting average, wOBA and slugging percentage slash line, according to Statcast.

Also, Miami’s lineup outranks St. Louis’ vs. right-handed pitching in several advanced hitting stats including runs per 9 (5.03-4.58), wRC+ (111-105), wOBA (.323-.315), ISO (.165-.147) and hard-hit rate (28.1-27.5%), per FanGraphs.

Finally, more than 70% of the money is on Miami whereas roughly 70% of the bets placed are on St. Louis per VegasInsider.com, which is a “Pros vs. Joe’s” scenario. Typically, it’s wiser to follow the cash column since professional bettors put up a lot more dough than your average Joe.

BET the MARLINS (+110).

PASS.

The Marlins +1.5 (-200) is properly priced since Miami is 20-9 RL as road underdogs and the Cardinals -1.5 (+160) are just 12-14 RL as home favorites. The bottom line is the Marlins +1.5 (-200) is just out of my price range and Miami’s ML is my favorite look in this game.

LEAN OVER 7.5 (-120) because the Marlins are 7-0 O/U in Lopez’s last 7 starts on 4 days of rest and 22-19-1 O/U as underdogs while the Cardinals are 14-10-2 O/U as home favorites. It’s only a “lean” since I prefer Miami’s ML.

Related
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner on Cardinals' bench again Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Knizner is out of the lineup for a second straight game while Ivan Herrera makes another start. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games while Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. He is catching for Adam Wainwright and hitting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals get disappointing injury updates on Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader

The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping Jack Flaherty would be sharp in his return to action after missing the first two months of the MLB season while recovering from a shoulder injury. Flaherty made his 2022 debut just a couple of weeks ago, but after just three starts, his shoulder injury has already flared up […] The post Cardinals get disappointing injury updates on Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks make huge climb in final D1Baseball.com rankings

Arkansas Baseball’s strong end to the 2022 season caught the attention of one national poll. D1Baseball.com released their end-of-season poll on Monday, where they placed the Razorbacks No. 4 behind Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and National Champion Ole Miss. Arkansas ends the season by making a 19-spot climb from the No. 23 spot in the rankings when the poll was last conducted on May 31. Arkansas ended the month of May by dropping six of their final eight games of the month, which included losing two games in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks found a spark once the calendar turned to June, and played...
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

Jack Flaherty Comments On His Latest Injury

The St. Louis Cardinals‘ plan to bring back their ace Jack Flaherty from a shoulder injury early and build him up at the major league level has backfired. On Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, Flaherty was forced to exit the game with what manager Oliver Marmol described as a “dead arm.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 underappreciated NBA free agents that might be great steals this offseason, including Gary Payton II

The NBA offseason is chaotic, but when the dust settles, there are always free agents who slip through the cracks and sign cheaper contracts. Teams that are able to identify the players that fit that description will have a competitive advantage on the floor during the season. But the problem is that if several teams all believe the same player could be a steal, his price will go up and he is no longer as valuable of an asset.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB Chris Lammons could face six-game suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs recently re-signed cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons following the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lammons, 26, was an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason, but the team did not offer him a contract tender. Lammons was wanted in connection to an alleged assault at a Las Vegas nightclub involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The incident took place around the Pro Bowl and left one victim with serious injuries. Lammons eventually surrendered himself to authorities, at which time he was arraigned and charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. He was later released on bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortes will catch for left-hander Braxton Garrett on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Jacob Stallings moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 8.8 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery refutes Keegan Murray’s low ceiling label

Many saw Iowa forward Keegan Murray as the high-floor, low-ceiling type of prospect. Just don’t let Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery hear that, though. “Anybody who would bring that up is not worth listening to because they clearly don’t know anything about the game,” McCaffery said in a recent interview with Locked on Kings. McCaffery didn’t mince words one bit defending his former star against anyone that would downplay Murray’s potential. “It’s as idiotic of a statement as I’ve ever heard. Clearly, you are making a statement about who you are talking about. Because, if you do your homework, you would...
IOWA STATE
FOX Sports

Rockies try to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-42, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-0, 3.00 ERA, .96 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Rockies +174; over/under is 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses catcher Dylan Leach to fellow SEC school

Dylan Leach wasn’t in the transfer portal long. The rising junior from Carthage, Texas, announced his entry into the portal over the weekend. On Monday, he announced his destination: Missouri. “After talking with God and my family, I’d like to announce I will be continuing my baseball career at the University of Missouri,” Leach wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for everyone’s support through this process.” Leach spent the season as the No. 2 catcher behind Michael Turner, who incidentally, came to Arkansas via the transfer portal from Kent State. Leach started 16 games and hit .224 with four home runs and 16 RBIs. Leach’s biggest moment came against Central Arkansas on April 5 when he hit for the cycle, going 5 for 5 after entering the game just 1 for 22. Arkansas will return only one catcher next season. Max Soliz Jr. was the No. 4 player in Alabama when he was in high school. Soliz played in five games this past season for the Razorbacks.
CARTHAGE, TX
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (33-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-34, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -156, Marlins +134; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 2 LB predicted to sign with Georgia football

Four-star 2023 linebacker Troy Bowles is currently expected to sign with Georgia football by On3 Sports and 247Sports Crystal Ball. Bowles, out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., is rated as the No. 2 linebacker, the No. 11 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 44 recruit overall in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.
TAMPA, FL
