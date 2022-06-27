Benton and Franklin Sheriff's Offices announce new Posse Units

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Canine Shelter is asking for donations to Vista Vet after finding three husky's tied to a tree and shot yesterday evening. The shelter wrote in a Facebook post stating, "With a sad heart I am asking for more donations to Vista Vet. Last night we had three husky's found tied to a tree and shot. Unfortunately one did not make it and the other two really need our help. We don't want to give up on them but will need all the help we can get to cover costs. Thank you so much in advance for anything donated to the Benton County account at Vista. We are still in the middle of getting all the hoarding pups getting taken care of as well, so its a lot for us to take on at once."

