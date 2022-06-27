Benton and Franklin Sheriff's Offices announce new Posse Units

In an effort to maximize their manpower, the Benton and Franklin County Sheriff's Departments are forming up the Posse. A variety of volunteers needed for significant roles. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's office, they're seeking volunteers who will be utilized in a variety of roles, including marine (water patrols), ORV (off-road vehicle patrols), crime scene security, rural neighborhood patrols, and if you have flying experience, you could be utilized for aerial work.
