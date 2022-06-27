ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Benton and Franklin Sheriff's Offices announce new Posse Units

By Cynthia Puga NBC Right Now Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benton and Franklin County Sheriffs have teamed up to begin the process of forming the Benton-Franklin Counties Sheriff’s Posse Units Search and Rescue. According...

