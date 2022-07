ATLANTA – For the third-straight year, Auburn will take part in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Tigers will face Memphis on Saturday, Dec. 10 at a time still to be announced. It will be the third all-time meeting between the two schools next to the 1952-53 and 2020-21 seasons. AU and Memphis both met in a Holiday Hoopsgiving game in 2020.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO