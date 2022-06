SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant has had its liquor license suspended due to selling alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a crash. Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted the 30-day Notice of Suspension at La Cabana Restaurant on Tuesday. The suspension comes after a TRACE investigation in connection to a May 2021 DUI crash involving then-19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes. California ABC says the Folsom Boulevard restaurant served the underage Reyes multiple alcoholic beverages that night. Reyes then left the restaurant and crashed the car he was driving, leaving a passenger critically injured. He was subsequently arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI. “Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.” Alcohol sales are now prohibited at La Cabana Restaurant for the term of the suspension.

