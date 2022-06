Free agency is just around the corner, and the Philadelphia 76ers are already making moves, according to the rumor mill. With the team reportedly set to sign P.J. Tucker to a three-year deal in the neighborhood of $30 million, the Sixers still have some financial gymnastics to do before they’re able. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer , in addition to James Harden potentially opting out for less money in 2022-23, the Sixers are also exploring trade possibilities to free up additional funds.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO