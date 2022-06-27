ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, IA

Massive Iowa Acreage Puts You At One With Nature [GALLERY]

By Eric Stone
 2 days ago
As the property listing from Amy Wienans Real Estate says, "Hidden Hollow, outside Marquette/McGregor, Iowa, is 158 acres of endless possibilities." If wildlife and nature are your friends, it sits on 158 acres, alongside another home not posted with the listing. The "Heron House" was built in the mid-80s in the...

Kat Kountry 105

Southern Minnesota, Give a Warm Welcome to Radio’s Newest Member, Kinsey!

Hello Southern Minnesota, my name is Kinsey, and I am Kat Kountry 105’s newest DJ and content creator. Here is a chance to get to know me, as I say hello to the community!. To begin, I am a 22-year-old woman, who just graduated From Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. After being a college radio DJ for four years and a Music Director for two years at Luther’s radio station, I decided to continue pursuing this career with the help of my Communication Studies degree. With my job as a Music Director, I was given many new singles and albums from smaller artists around the world, and I was able to listen to their music and then send out my favorites to our thirty other DJs! I am what you call a music fanatic, so this career and this wonderful opportunity at Kat Kountry seemed quite fitting!
MINNESOTA STATE
104.5 KDAT

One Last Hurrah For National Dairy Month In Northeast Iowa

Saturday morning was full of rain but that didn’t stop families from heading out to the farm for breakfast with the cows. The Northeast Iowa Dairy and Agriculture Foundation teamed up with Northeast Iowa Community College to host their annual Breakfast on the Farm in celebration of National Dairy Month.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Field of Dreams’ TV series receives $6 million in state funding

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Monday that $16.5 million in grant money will be divided among multiple tourism and recreational projects, including the “Field of Dreams” television series.  Universal Television is one of four organizations to receive the first batch of Destination Iowa funding awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Specifically, $6 million will fund […] The post ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series receives $6 million in state funding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
104.5 KDAT

Abortion Ruling Has Led to Protestors in Eastern Iowa

After the recent Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling, hundreds of protestors showed up at Washington Park in Dubuque, Iowa, this past Monday. Maggie was an organizer of the rally and she spoke to KCRG about how the protest came about. She talked to some of her friends about meeting at the park and posted the idea on social media, which sparked hundreds more to get involved.
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

Announcements from Medical Associates

Medical Associates is pleased to announce the arrival of Brian Loc, DO, to our cardiology department. Dr. Loc received his medical degree at Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX and performed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and Saint Francis Medical Center, both in Peoria, IL.
PEORIA, IL
WEAU-TV 13

8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River

GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight people and two dogs were rescued after being stranded when their boat motor stalled on the Mississippi River near Genoa Saturday afternoon. In a release, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called about a pontoon that had stalled at 4:21 p.m. Saturday.
GENOA, WI
KWQC

Name released in fatal rollover accident in Dubuque Co.

DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, one person died in a rollover accident. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Holy Cross EMS responded to a vehicle accident in the 16000 Block of Holy Cross Road at 4:51 a.m. on Monday. According to...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday evening, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said it happened in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, southwest of Independence. The sheriff’s office has not...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man under arrest after 5 ½ pounds of drugs found in car

A Dubuque man has been arrested after Jo Daviess County deputies discovered over five and a half pounds (2,553 grams) of illegal drugs in his car. On June 28 at approximately 8:34 p.m., Jo Daviess County deputies performed a traffic stop for a lane violation on U.S. Rt. 20 at Scout Camp Road. Deputies approached […]
DUBUQUE, IA
94.3 Jack FM

Parker Kruse’s Body Recovered Along Wisconsin River

GRANT COUNTY, WI (WSAU) — Nearly one year after he went under the water trying to save a drowning boater, the body of Parker Kruse has been found. A group of canoers along the Wisconsin River reported human remains on a sandbar in Grant County on Saturday afternoon and called the Sheriff’s Office.
KCRG.com

Dubuque County man arrested Saturday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 8:04 p.m. Saturday evening Dennis Alan Miller was seen outside his residence at 9442 Noonan Street, Lot 735. in Dubuque. Miller had a warrant for his arrest due to Pretrial Supervision Violation. When a Dubuque County Deputy approached Miller, Miller ran inside and wouldn’t come out.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in Dubuque County crash

HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person died in a single-vehicle crash in Dubuque County early Monday morning, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened in the 16000 block of Holy Cross Road just before 5 a.m. First responders found the driver,...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

