Roku makes it relatively trivial to drop subscriptions you've signed up for through its streaming platform. If you have a Roku device, there’s a chance you or someone else subscribed to a third-party streaming service only for you to ask later, “Why is Roku charging me?” In reality, whenever you sign up for something using Roku, your payments are being funneled through that company. Here’s how to cancel a Roku subscription, whether because you want to cut down on expenses, or you just want separate billing.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO