ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Should your restaurant stop providing free food for charitable events?

By Jonathan Deutsch, Ph.D.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore COVID, I was frequently asked to participate in events and fundraisers where I’d prepare a couple hundred tasting portions for charity and ostensibly as promotion for my restaurant. Now that things are opening up again and there is a busy events season, I find myself being asked to do these...

www.restaurantbusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

30,000 Hoagies Handed Out At Independence Mall For Wawa Hoagie Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s Hoagie Day in Philadelphia! More than 100 Wawa associates assembled 30,000 turkey shorties at the National Constitution Center on Wednesday. That’s about eight tons of food. Some of the hoagies were given to first responders and to Philabundance. “First 7,000 going out to the Philabundance to help combat hunger there, the next 3,000 are the Police Athletic League, and the Veterans Multi-Service Center,” Jim Morey, Wawa Chief Marketing Officer, said. The remaining hoagies were served free to the public at Independence Mall. “It’s a great day. The next 20,000 going to the public. Our everyday heroes.” Morey said. Hoagie Day is part of the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration, between Juneteenth and the 4th of July.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Brewing Co. to host block party and pop-up market with food trucks, live music

In Philadelphia, the beginning of summer means being outdoors, enjoying the sun. It also means weekend block parties through nearly every neighborhood in the city. On Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, head over to Philadelphia Brewing Company in Kensington from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for a craft market and block party, hosted in conjunction with Six Ways Markets. The all ages event is free to attend, and is dog-friendly for those looking to spend a weekend out with the whole family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
UPI News

Abandoned Burger King found behind wall at Delaware mall

June 30 (UPI) -- Officials at a Delaware mall said they were "blown away" when a wall at the shopping center turned out to be hiding something unexpected -- a completely intact Burger King restaurant with vintage decor. Tom Dahlke, general manager of the Concord Mall in Wilmington, said he...
WILMINGTON, DE
morethanthecurve.com

Independence Day menu from Conshy Seafood

Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for Independence Day. The special menu includes main dishes and trays for parties. The preorder opportunity ends on Friday, July 1st and the main courses are available on July 3rd and July 4th. Trays are available anytime. If you just want something off the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
atlanticcityweekly.com

Two seafood buffets bring all-you-can-eat options to family-fun locations

Like most gambling meccas, Atlantic City has always been a hotspot for that most old-school of casino traditions — the buffet. Long derided as a spot to gorge oneself, most buffets are celebrated for the idea that they offer lots of options and the ability to take as much as you want, with the tradeoff being that you generally expect the food to be rather uninspired, and of a lesser quality than you might receive at a traditional restaurant.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Covid#Food Drink#Charity#Restaurant Owner
Trentonian

Burlington County Animal Shelter celebrates adoption of its longest resident

WESTAMPTON – Every dog has its day, and Dash finally had his. The 6-year-old American pit bull terrier had been the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s longest resident, with nearly two years spent there. But Dash’s long wait for a loving, forever home ended a few weeks ago when he was adopted by Mount Laurel resident Brittany Eifert and her fiancé Nick Butler.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 122 7th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 122 7th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this charming and beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 1-and-a-half-bathroom twin home in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! The entire home was just freshly painted throughout. Step inside from the cozy covered front porch, and move past the tiled foyer to find a spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors and crown molding. The adjacent dining area is perfectly situated by the bright windows, welcoming tons of natural light. The eat-in kitchen features brand-new quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Finishing off the main floor is a convenient rear laundry room/mud room with a newer washer/dryer and a half bathroom. The fully carpeted second floor offers three nicely sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, ample closet space, and large windows to let in natural light. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom with tile surround tub/shower combo completes the upper level. A fenced-in backyard is great for enjoying the fresh air. Parking is easy with 2-car off-street parking spaces! 122 7th St is located close to all of the shopping and dining Bridgeport has to offer. Located near King of Prussia, Conshohocken, as well as easy access to I-476, I-76, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!
BRIDGEPORT, PA
WHYY

Center City businesses are rebounding from pandemic, report finds

Center City is back in business — or close to it. Businesses in the district are recovering from the pandemic, according to the newly released Center City District/Central Philadelphia Development Corporation Center City Retail Update. More than three-quarters of Center City businesses have reopened, compared with just over half...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Furniture/Home Decor Store At Home Comes to Granite Run

A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.
MEDIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy