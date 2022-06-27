Should your restaurant stop providing free food for charitable events?

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 122 7th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this charming and beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 1-and-a-half-bathroom twin home in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! The entire home was just freshly painted throughout. Step inside from the cozy covered front porch, and move past the tiled foyer to find a spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors and crown molding. The adjacent dining area is perfectly situated by the bright windows, welcoming tons of natural light. The eat-in kitchen features brand-new quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Finishing off the main floor is a convenient rear laundry room/mud room with a newer washer/dryer and a half bathroom. The fully carpeted second floor offers three nicely sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, ample closet space, and large windows to let in natural light. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom with tile surround tub/shower combo completes the upper level. A fenced-in backyard is great for enjoying the fresh air. Parking is easy with 2-car off-street parking spaces! 122 7th St is located close to all of the shopping and dining Bridgeport has to offer. Located near King of Prussia, Conshohocken, as well as easy access to I-476, I-76, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!

BRIDGEPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO