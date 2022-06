Adults living in Washington, D.C., will be able to self-certify they need marijuana for medical purposes without presenting a doctor’s recommendation. Under emergency legislation passed Tuesday, district residents older than 21 will be permitted to register for patient cards to access medical marijuana without a doctor’s approval, giving them access to any of the seven dispensaries located in the district. The move follows similar legislation enacted by the Council of the District of Columbia earlier this year that permitted residents older than 65 to self-certify. The move is the city’s latest effort to support its dispensaries from the so-called “gray market.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO