Spring Valley, MN

Donna Rita Merkel

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 2 days ago

Donna Rita Merkel, 83, passed away in the comfort of her home on June 23, 2022. Donna was finally able to once again join the love of her life, Paul. May she finally find happiness in the comfort of his arms again. Donna was born in Lake City, Minn.,...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Fillmore County Journal

David L. Amundson

David L. Amundson, 81, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Houston, Minn., died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. David Lee Amundson was born on February 16, 1941, in Bremerton, Wash., to Pastor James and Clare (Strum) Amundson. As the child of...
HOUSTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Ruth Ann Kleist

Ruth Ann Kleist, age 75, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, at her home on the farm in Rushford. Ruth was born on February, 21 1947, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Rose (Burfield) Lee. She attended country schools in both Mondovi and Money Creek before graduating from Houston High School. On October 24, 1970 she was united in marriage to Henry Kleist in Winona and their union was blessed with two boys, James and Patrick.
RUSHFORD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Kathleen Diane Meyer

Kathleen Diane Meyer, age 77, of Dorchester, Iowa, passed away, June 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born June 11, 1945, in Caledonia, to Larwence and Lorraine (Klinski) Deufel. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1963 and from St. Mary’s School of Practical Nursing in 1965. Kathleen married John A. Meyer August 9, 1969. She worked at the Spring Valley Hospital and the Caledonia Care and Rehabilitation Nursing Home before she retired.
DORCHESTER, IA
Fillmore County Journal

Darlene Gengler Rommes

Darlene Gengler Rommes, age 84, of Caledonia, died peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis. She was born July 7, 1937, in Caledonia, to Erwin and Ruth (Schroeder) Diersen. Darlene started working as a nurse’s aid at Caledonia Hospital when she was 17. She married Ray Gengler on January 18, 1958. She was also a waitress and cook at Elmer’s Supper Club. Darlene and Ray took over Caledonia Cold Storage (Sno-Pac) in 1970. She and Ray continued to run Sno-Pac until she retired at the age of 70. After Ray died in 1999, she married Donnie Rommes in 2001. Donnie passed away in 2011.
CALEDONIA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Localdoorstep.com DELIVERS!

Local entrepreneurs Jenna and Lucas Kappers of rural Chatfield are ready to take your local food orders and deliver them to your doorstep. You can order a wide selection of dairy, produce, meats, beverages, bakery, pantry, and household items to be delivered to your location in the Twin Cities and throughout southeastern Minnesota.
CHATFIELD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Drug arrest in Spring Valley

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, on Thursday June 16, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Deputies along with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 605 Division Avenue in the city of Spring Valley. The search warrant was the result of a drug investigation conducted by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.
Fillmore County Journal

Pastor devotion – Guard your speech

Have you ever heard someone tell you to “watch your mouth”? Well, I have because unfortunately, in my youth, my tongue would often get me in trouble. Those little backhanded comments to parents, speaking ill of bosses or coworkers, or simply venting my anger though vile language, I have been guilty of it all and once it takes root it’s almost impossible to break the habit. However, fear not for there is always hope in God’s Word.
PRESTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Making connections for lasting partnerships

Throughout the month of June I had the pleasure of visiting with folks from across Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) 20-county region during our Sprout events. These events, which were held in New Ulm, Dundas and Winona, were an opportunity to directly share SMIF’s resources and stories so that more people can take advantage of the funding and support services that we offer to help communities in the region thrive.
WINONA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Rushford Village looks at road safety

At the June 21 Rushford Village Council meeting, City Engineer Derek Olinger, of Bolton & Menk, questioned the city on the direction regarding some serious sloping on the edges along County Line Drive. The rural gravel road winds up a steep hill section and is subject to slope instability and erosion issues.
CITY OF RUSHFORD VILLAGE, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Two Teams, Three Individuals Take on State Golf

The 2022 state Class A golf meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker featured two “Journal 11” teams, Fillmore Central’s girls and Rushford-Peterson’s boys. It featured individuals Clay Schwichtenberg and Chloe Schnebly of Lanes-boro, Jake Fishbaugher of Fillmore Central. Said 15 athletes took on a weather-diverse event at the 18-hole par 72 course. Day One on Tuesday was hot, in the 90s, with a strong southernly wind. Day Two on Wednesday was more seasonal (60s in the morning, 70s in the day), but featured rain showers until the late afternoon. The highlights were one girl tip-tapping with a couple of her school’s recent bests, one guy keeping his golf light shining brightly, and a dynasty moving back in the direction of state preeminence.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

R-P begins discussion on school safety

R-P Chairman Chris Grindland introduced a discussion on school safety at the Rushford-Peterson School Board meeting on June 22. Referring to the recent tragic school shootings, Grindland felt it was time to start a discussion of how to improve school safety. Grindland distributed copies of a state statute as he...
PETERSON, MN

