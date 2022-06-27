Donna Rita Merkel

Darlene Gengler Rommes, age 84, of Caledonia, died peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis. She was born July 7, 1937, in Caledonia, to Erwin and Ruth (Schroeder) Diersen. Darlene started working as a nurse’s aid at Caledonia Hospital when she was 17. She married Ray Gengler on January 18, 1958. She was also a waitress and cook at Elmer’s Supper Club. Darlene and Ray took over Caledonia Cold Storage (Sno-Pac) in 1970. She and Ray continued to run Sno-Pac until she retired at the age of 70. After Ray died in 1999, she married Donnie Rommes in 2001. Donnie passed away in 2011.
Comments / 0