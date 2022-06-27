Donna Rita Merkel

Have you ever heard someone tell you to “watch your mouth”? Well, I have because unfortunately, in my youth, my tongue would often get me in trouble. Those little backhanded comments to parents, speaking ill of bosses or coworkers, or simply venting my anger though vile language, I have been guilty of it all and once it takes root it’s almost impossible to break the habit. However, fear not for there is always hope in God’s Word.

