After the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade – which legalised abortion throughout the country nearly 50 years ago – both pro-choice advocates and anti-abortion protestors took to the streets on Friday to contend with a post-Roe reality.As thousands of protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, one couple celebrated the court’s decision by proudly holding up a sign that read: “We Will Adopt Your Baby”.Similar signs crafted by smiling couples circulated on social media as well, with anti-abortion activists proposing a seemingly simple solution to a problem that faces millions of Americans now...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO