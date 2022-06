It was a long night at Nashville Superspeedway with the Ally 400 being interrupted three times for weather, which included two red flags. Chase Elliott and the No.9 Hendrick Motorsports team didn’t mind though. They didn’t have the best car in the field and needed time to overcome some adversity – it took Elliott until lap 245 to lead the race for the first time, but once in position, he capitalized and scored his second win of the season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO